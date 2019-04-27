Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000 10/5/2024

Win N Your In Tunes Up for $200,000 FSS Susan’s Girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the third racing day following a mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, headlined by Race 9, a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds on Tapeta. Trainer Jorge Delgado is represented by a pair of contenders in a well-stocked seven-horse field. Arindel’s Prevent, who is coming off a hard-fought victory at Sunday’s level, will make his first start for Delgado, who will also saddle AMO Racing USA’s Cuban Thunder, who finished a length behind Prevent while checking in fourth last time out.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Note: Troy Johnson and Maritza Weston’s Win N Your In breezed four furlongs in 47.35 seconds at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County, Saturday morning in preparation for a start in the $200,000 Susan’s Girl, the second leg of the fillies division of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Oct. 19 at Gulfstream.

Win N Your In tuned up for the seven-furlong sprint for 2-year-old fillies sired by accredited Florida Stallions with the second fastest workout recorded at the distance over a wet-fast track.

The Carlos David-trained daughter of Win Win Win finished third behind R Morning Brew in the Sept. 7 Desert Vixen, the six-furlong first leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series. In her previous start, Win N Your In scored a 4 ¾-length victory in the Sharp Susan, a six-furlong open stakes for juvenile fillies.