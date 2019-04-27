Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $200,000 9/7/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $200,000 at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the ninth racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on turf for fillies and mares in Race 9. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Towser, the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a field of 10, returns to turf following a disappointing effort in the Powder Break on Tapeta. The daughter of Into Mischief finished second in the Munroe on turf in his prior start. David Fawkes-trained Burnaway, who has been no worse than third in four starts on turf, including a 1 ¾-length score last time out.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Lorenz Rallies from Last to Win Mambo Meister

Daniel Alonso’s Lorenz ($6.60) rallied from last to prevail in Saturday’s $75,000 Mambo Meister at Gulfstream Park.

The Mambo Meister, a mile turf handicap for 3-year-olds, was a supporting feature on Saturday’s 11-race card co-headlined by the $100,000 Desert Vixen and the $100,000 Dr. Fager in first-leg action of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.

The 6-year-old gelding trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., who had finished second in three of his last four starts, colt defeated pacesetter Awesome Bourbon by a head under a perfectly judged ride by Drayden Van Dyke.

“I felt like there was a lot of speed on paper. We had one out there really going. He was traveling comfortable for me,” said Van Dyke, who swept four wide into the stretch on Lorenz, who launched a steady rally through the stretch. “My main thing was when I got him going, not to get him stopped. We didn’t get stopped and we just go there.”

Lorenz ran the mile on a firm course in 1:33.27.