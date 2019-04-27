Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000 12/7/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the seventh racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta in Race 10. If Not for Luck, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, will seek his fourth victory in five starts. The versatile Carlos Perez-trained 5-year-old has won on dirt, turf and Tapeta during his 10-race career.

A mile maiden special weight race on turf in Race 7 attracted a full field of well-bred 2-year-old fillies, including Mark Casse-trained Smudge, a $525,000 daughter of Quality Road who came up less than a length short of pulling off a debut victory; Chad Brown-train Forward Deployed, an $800,000 daughter of War Front scheduled to make her third start in her Gulfstream debut; Todd Pletcher-trained Tam I Am, a $350,000 daughter of Authentic, who will try two turns after finishing second in turf sprints in his last two, and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Brisa Velez, a $450,000 daughter of Munnings who is slated to make her debut.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence.

UAE President Cup to Rb Malexis A

Rosebrook Farms LLC’s Rb Malexis A overcame a wide trip and a game defending champion in two-time Horse of the Year Diamond Gem AA to win the $130,000 UAE President Cup

Rb Malexis A, one of four of the nine starters trained by Jerenesto Torrez, covered the 1 1/16 mile in 1:59.63 under jockey Anardis Rodriguez. Diamond Gem AA was a neck behind in second while WMA Smoke Signal, ridden by Luca Panici, finished third.

The UAE President Cup marked the first time in 20 years that an Arabian race was contested in Florida.

Who’s Hot: European jockey David Egan rode back-to-back winners on Saturday’s program, Cool Intentions ($11.40) in Race 9 and Chaplin ($18.20) in Race 10.

Hall of Famer Javier Castellano doubled aboard Personify ($5.60) in Race 2 and English Law ($22) in Race 5.

Edwin Gonzalez, fresh of winning the Sunshine Meet title, rode a pair of winners – Winooski ($13.40) in Race 4 and Mati Gol ($4.80) in Race 6.