Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $300,000 5/25/2024

Xy Speed Dominates Again in Pay Any Price Handicap

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to swell to an estimated $300,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The sequence for the popular multi-race wager will span Races 4-9, featuring an entry-level optional claiming allowance in Race 8. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Big Effect, the 8-5 morning-line favorite, will face four last-out graduates in the six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds. Stakes-placed Big Effect cuts back from seven furlongs for his second start since graduating over the six-furlong distance in a quick clocking of 1:10. Leading rider Edgard Zayas has the call.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Clear Stars Stable’s Xy Speed rolled to a third-straight victory with a dominating performance in Saturday’s $75,000 Pay Any Price at Gulfstream Park. The 8-year-old gelding hardly took the bettors by surprise, but the way the 1-2 favorite took to a two-length victory in the five-furlong overnight handicap on turf may have been somewhat unexpected.

After capturing his two previous starts with breathtaking stretch runs, Xy Speed broke alertly from the starting gate to press a fast early pace set by Mamba On Three, the 5-2 second choice who cut out fractions of 20.95 and 42.97 seconds for a half mile. When asked by jockey Edwin Gonzalez in mid-stretch, Xy Speed sped away to victory while conceding between three to six pounds to his six rivals while carrying highweight of 123 pounds.

“He’s been very sharp. He’s capable of being close to the pace. He has been in the past,” trainer Michael Lerman said. “Today, he broke extra-sharp. I told Edwin, ‘Don’t take anything away from what he gives you.’ He’s very sharp. He’s a very happy horse. He’s showing what he shows us in the morning.”

The son of First Samurai ran five furlongs over a firm turf course in 54.08 seconds, less than a half-second off the course record of 53.61 seconds set in 2017 by Pay Any Price himself. Mamba On Three held second, a half length ahead of Sigiloso.

Xy Speed collected his 13th career win – 12tth success at five furlongs on turf.

“He’s as classy an old warrior as there is,” Lerman said. “He’s the kind of horse I used to see growing up.”