Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $500,000 6/8/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $500,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, headlined by a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf for 3-year-old fillies in Race 10, which will feature promising Trumpets’ bid for a third victory in a row. The daughter of Neolithic is coming off back-to-back runaway wins on Tapeta for trainer Joe Catanese.

The Jacks Or Better Farm Inc. homebred, who is out of a half-sister to multiple Grade 1 stakes winner Jackson Bend, is scheduled to make her first start since scoring a 6 ¼-length debut victory May 4, 2023. Stiletto Heels is a full- or half-sister to multiple stakes winners Shivaree, Garter and Tie and Two Twenty Five A.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

In a Jam Saw His Way into the Winner’s Circle in Not Surprising

Gary Barber’s In a Jam ($4.60) saw his way into the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle Saturday, capturing the $95,000 Not Surprising while racing without blinkers for the first time in nearly a year.

The Not Surprising, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds transferred from turf to Tapeta due to intermittent daylong rain, co-headlined Saturday’s 11-race program with the $95,000 Martha Washington, a 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-old fillies also moved to the all-weather surface.

Coming off a second-place finish in the English Channel, in which he was overtaken late by Freedom Principle to lose by a neck, In a Jam kept his eye on his rivals Saturday while winning by 1 ¼ lengths with blinkers off.

“We’d been kind of contemplating it for a while. Don’t get me wrong, the winner ran an incredible race [in the English Channel]. Whether we were going to beat him or not, he did not see the other horse coming. Maybe he would have kicked in; maybe he wouldn’t have,” Nick Tomlinson, longtime assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. “Was it the key factor? I’m not sure, but we’re glad to get the win.”

In a Jam closely stalked pacesetter Prevent past fractions of 24.68 and 48.78 (seconds) for the first half mile before moving to the lead on the turn into the homestretch under Emisael Jaramillo. It would be a lead the son of Preservationist would never relinquish on his way to his first stakes score.

In a Jam ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.33 while holding off Dancing Groom, who finished second under Luca Panici, a neck ahead of Oishi.

Magic Stables LLC and Cairoli Stable’s De Regreso wrapped up Saturday’s 11-race program with a triumph in the $95,000 Martha Washington, notching back-to-back stakes wins and three victories in a row.

The daughter of Audible raced outside pacesetter Mojave Desert before kicking clear in the stretch under jockey Leonel Reyes. The Antonio Sano-trained 7-5 favorite captured the Honey Ryder by 2 ¾ lengths in her previous start. Majestic Venezuela rallied from last to finish second. Mojave Desert held third.