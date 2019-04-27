Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Expected to Reach $225,000 11/16/2024

Mrs Worldwide Goes the Distance in $65K Juvenile Fillies Sprint

Second Straight Riding Double for Jockey Edgard Zayas Saturday

2YO Frosted Colt Grayscale Sharp in Popular Debut Triumph

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved for a ninth consecutive racing day Saturday.

The popular multi-race wager last returned multiple mandatory payouts of $40,299.22 Oct. 26.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 6-11. The opening leg is a one-mile maiden special weight that drew a field of eight 2-year-old fillies led by Repole Stable’s Yellow, the 2-1 program favorite trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher that switches back to the main track after a troubled trip on turf Oct. 6 at Keeneland. Tami Bobo’s Champagne Brunch adds blinkers off a fourth-place finish in debut Oct. 18 at Gulfstream.

Repole and Pletcher also have the narrow 3-1 morning line favorite in Race 8, a maiden special weight for 3-year-olds and up sprinting six furlongs, with first-time starter Edgy, a sophomore son of $17 million earner and 2017 Pegasus World Cup (G1) winner Arrogate. Fugget About It Racing Stable’s Arrogancy looks to break through after seven seconds and two thirds in 12 prior starts.

Race 10 is the $75,000 Daring Kathy overnight handicap for fillies and mares 3 and up going one mile and 70 yards on the Tapeta. Maryquitecontrary, a Grade 2 winner on dirt, is entered to try all-weather for the first time against the likes of Sand and Sea, 3-for-4 on the Gulfstream synthetic including a pair of handicap wins last December, and Aug. 17 Frolic’s Revenge winner Chuck’s Shadow.

First race post time Sunday is 12:20 p.m.

Mrs Worldwide Goes the Distance in Juvenile Fillies Sprint

Flying Dutchmen Breeding and Racing’s Mrs Worldwide, back on dirt for her first start in two months, broke running and never looked back to register a 1 ¾-length win in Saturday’s $65,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint for Florida-breds at Gulfstream Park.

Ridden by Edgard Zayas for trainer Brian Lynch, Mrs Worldwide ($8.60) completed 6 ½ furlongs over a fast main track in 1:18.95 for her first stakes victory. The daughter of multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Global Campaign earned a stakes placing when third in her prior start, the Presque Isle Debutante Sept. 20 at Presque Isle Downs.

“She’d been training great and we’d given her plenty of time off her last race there,” Lynch said. “We were hoping she was going to duplicate her training in her effort here, so we couldn’t have been more happy with the way she ran.”

Mrs Worldwide was sharp from the gate and got the jump on her rivals two jumps out before settling in second racing two wide behind twice stakes-placed Wiggle An’ Wine through a quarter-mile in 23.03 seconds.

Mrs Worldwide put away Wiggle An’ Wide to take over the top spot following a half-mile in 47.15, then powered through the stretch to turn back a late bid from recent maiden winner Volatiled approaching the wire. Bella Cleopatra, the 3-5 betting favorite, checked in third followed by Wiggle An’ Wine and Valiant Kiss.

La Gioconda, an impressive debut winner Oct. 13 at Gulfstream that was the 9-5 program favorite, was scratched.

“Very professional. She left there running, she relaxed nicely and kicked in again when she needed it,” Lynch said. “Very, very proud of her today.”

Notes: Jockey Edgard Zayas registered two wins for the second straight day Saturday, with Cool Intentions ($4.60) in Race 4 and Mrs Worldwide ($8.60) in the $65,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint … Paco Lopez also doubled aboard West Bank ($3.80) in Race 2 and Secret Chat ($5.20) in Race 10 … e Five Racing Thoroughbreds’ Grayscale ($2.60), a first-time starter by Frosted trained by Sunshine Meet leader Saffie Joseph Jr., romped to a popular 4 ½-length victory in Race 7, a maiden special weight for 2-year-olds. The winning time was 1:11.42 for six furlongs over a fast main track.