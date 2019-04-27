Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $350,000 4/20/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $350,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 11th consecutive racing day of the Royal Palm Meet.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Gridlock’s bid to remain undefeated in Race 6, a 7 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta. Gridlock won on debut. Claimed for $25,000 out of her Feb. 1 debut on the all-weather surface, in which the runner-up came back to graduate next out, Gridlock rallied from off the pace to post a second straight victory by the margin of a head at Sunday’s level. The daughter of Cross Traffic will be challenged by Jose Delgado-trained Laconia, who came up a head shy of holding her off last time out. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Great Venezuela, who was a back-to-back runaway winner on Tapeta before finishing third in the Wait A While on turf Dec. 9, has been rated as the 7-5 favorite for her 2024 debut.

The jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTE: Kentucky Derby (G1) winner jockey Sonny Leon had a pair of $13 winners on Saturday’s card. Leon won the first race aboard Gentleman Gerry ($13.80) and the fourth race aboard Grand Maxime ($13). Edgard Zayas, Jose Morelos and Miguel Vasquez also had two-win days.