THE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET AT GULFSTREAM PARK 11/26/2024

When: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, March 30

Where: 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, FL

First Race Post: 11:15 Nov. 28 (Opening Day Thanksgiving); 12:20 p.m. daily with exception being Pegasus, Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby days.

Free Parking, Free Admission (Exception Pegasus World Cup Day)

Thursday, Nov 28: Opening Day for the Championship Meet

A special 11:15 a.m. post time highlighted by the $115,000 Wait a While, a 7 ½ furlong turf event for 2-year-old fillies. Ten Palms will offer a special buffet with all the Thanksgiving trimmings.

Saturday, Nov. 30: FTBOA Sires Stakes

The best Florida-bred 2-year-olds go to post in the $600,000 finals of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes. Undefeated Rated by Merit leads the $300,000 In Reality for colts and geldings while Tempted winner Stunner ships in from the Brad Cox stable as the likely favorite in the $300,000 My Dear Girl for fillies.

The Weekend of Dec. 6-7: Get the Calendar

On Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 Gulfstream will hand out its 2025 calendar featuring images by Coglianese Photos.

Saturday, Dec. 14: Derby and Oaks

Two turf stakes featuring 3-year-olds highlight the weekend with the $125,000 Tropical Park Derby for 3-year-old colts and the $125,000 Tropical Park Oaks for 3-year-old fillies.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Pegasus Preview Day

Some of the key contenders for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1), $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) and $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G2) will tune up today. World Cup contenders will prep in the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3), World Cup Turf contenders will prep in the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2), and Filly & Mare Turf contenders will run in the $150,000 Suwannee River (G3).

Saturday, Jan. 4: Road to the Florida Derby Begins

The first prep race for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) is today’s $150,000 Mucho Macho Man at a mile on the main track. The $150,000 Ginger Brew for 3-year-old fillies on the turf is also featured on the program.

Saturday, Jan 11: Jockeys and Jeans

If you’d like to meet and mingle with more than a dozen Hall of Fame riders, this is your chance when Gulfstream hosts the 10th annual Jockeys and Jeans fundraiser. There will be autograph signings, a meet and greet, poster giveaway and buffet luncheon. And it’s all for a good cause. Jockeys and Jeans has raised $3.4 million for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF). For more information go to jockeysandjeans.com. Featured races include the $75,000 Sunshine Classic and $75,000 Sunshine Turf.

Friday, Jan. 24: Pegasus Giveaway Saturday, Jan. 25: Pegasus World Cup Day

One of the highlights of the Championship Meet is Pegasus World Cup Day with 10 stakes – seven graded – worth $5.65 million including the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. Once again, the top horses in the world will compete in a race that has welcomed Gun Runner, Knicks Go, California Chrome and Gun Runner – all named Horse of the Year – and Longines World’s Best Racehorse Arrogate.

Friday, Jan. 31: Holy Bull Giveaway

Saturday, Feb. 1: Holy Bull Day

The $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) has become a key 3-year-old prep for the spring classics and beyond with such recent winners as White Abarrio, Tiz the Law and Barbaro. This year’s edition will be one of five stakes races on the afternoon along with the $150,000 Fasig-Tipton Forward Gal (G3) – a key prep for the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) – the $150,000 Kitten’s Joy (G3) and $150,000 Sweetest Chant (G3).

The Flamingo Room will host a popular Taste at the Track in Tacos and Tequila.

Saturday, Feb. 15: Fillies & Mares to Post

The $150,000 Royal Delta (G3) brings together some of the best older fillies and mares in the country. Multiple graded stakes-winner Honor D Lady won the 1 1/16-mile event last year.

Friday, Feb. 28: Fountain of Youth Giveaway

Saturday, March 1: Derby Fever

There are nine stakes – including eight graded stakes - totaling $1.85 million and the featured $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) will serve as the last prep for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby. Last year’s winner Dornoch went on to win the Belmont Stakes (G1) and Haskell (G1). The day’s stakes races include the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2), the last prep for the Gulfstream Park Oaks, the $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mike (G2), and four graded turf events including the $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2).

The Flamingo Room will host a popular Taste at the Track in Bourbon and BBQ.

Friday, March 28: Florida Derby Giveaway

Saturday, March 29: Derby Day

It’s Florida Derby Day, featuring 10 stakes races – five graded – totaling $2.5 million with the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby being the most important race on the Road to the Triple Crown. The $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks is a major prep for the Kentucky Oaks (G1). There will also be five turf stakes including the $200,000 Pan American (G2) and $150,000 Orchid Handicap (G3).

The Flamingo Room will host a popular Taste at the Track in Wine and Derby.

