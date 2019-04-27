The World Tote Association (WoTA) announces the election of a new Board and welcomes new members for 2025-26. 9/10/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - At the WoTA General meeting, hosted at the Asian Racing Conference in Sapporo, Japan, Board members worked collaboratively to establish a dynamic agenda for the organisation focused on multiple key objectives:

Creating stronger national and global betting pools, especially through commingling, to support the respective horseracing industries;

Expanding pari-mutuel pool betting through additional markets and sporting events content for the additional collective benefit of WoTA operators;

Addressing the challenges of illegal wagering;

Working collectively on diversity and inclusion to further growth within the pool betting sector.

WoTA members have elected the new Board who will drive the Association’s activities for the coming two years.

Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing, South Africa and Keith Johnson, President of 1/ST Technology group/AmTote have accepted to co-chair the Association. Riko Luiking, General Manager of German Tote, has accepted the nomination of Treasurer.

Fundi Sithebe and Keith Johnson take over from Alex Frost, CEO of the UK Tote Group and Hans Lord Skarploth, CEO of ATG in Sweden who have successfully co-chaired the Association since October 2022. During their tenure as Co-Chairs, the board initiated further commingling between members and a new sport pool project.

On taking over as Co-Chairs, Fundi Sithebe and Keith Johnson, said: “We are delighted to be taking over as Co-Chairs of the World Tote Association. Over the last five years WoTA has made significant progress in developing the relationship between members and increasing understanding of the role pool betting plays in supporting horseracing around the globe. We thank Alex and Hasse for their excellent stewardship, and the entire WoTA Board for their efforts, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to further our collective ambitions for the good of horseracing and society as a whole.”

The new WoTA Board will focus on the stated key objectives to ensure WoTA progresses its overall aim to see the growth of pool betting and make an increased contribution to horseracing and has a positive relationship with customers, governments, regulators and society.

WoTA is also proud to welcome the Jockey Club of Turkey and Zeturf Group as full members of the Association.

About the World Tote Association

The World Tote Association brings together Tote/parimutuel betting operators from around the world to work together to promote and support the horseracing industry in a socially responsible and sustainable manner.

WoTA counts 22 tote operators representing a turnover of more than €40 billion and 10 Associate members (Technology and services providers and Racing organisers).

Beyond legal obligations, WoTA members are committed to maintaining a balance between their commercial objectives and social responsibility, including the promotion of responsible gambling and funding for horseracing.

Members of the WoTA Board for 2025-26Keith Johnson – 1/ST Technology/AmTote (Co-Chair)

Fundi Sithebe - 4Racing (Co-Chair) Alex Frost – UK Tote Group Hans Lord Skarplöth – ATG Paul Cross – Tabcorp Michael Fitzsimons – Hong Kong Jockey Club Driss Belghazi – Sorec Adrien Billon – Carrus Group Andreas Reimblad – Veikkaus Simon Leong – Singapore Pools Riko Luiking - German Tote (Treasurer) Andrew Archibald - United Tote

Biography of the WoTA Co-Chairs for 2025-26

Fundi Sithebe, Chief Executive Officer of 4Racing

Fundi Sithebe was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 4Racing PTY on 1 June 2021. 4Racing in the largest of the three horseracing operators within South Africa, and the company is responsible for horseracing operations, totalisator betting and broadcast operations of horseracing. The business has the largest sports pool offering in South Africa, licensed by the provincial gambling boards. A large part of her responsibilities is to ensure a successful turnaround, stabilising and the growth and sustainability of the horse racing business whilst managing the day-to-day operations, transformation and modernisation of the various business units.

Fundi was previously the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) responsible for daily operations on both aeronautic and non-aeronautic operations.

One of her biggest passions is the inclusivity and growth of female representation in the industries she serves in. She was previously a member of a few non-profit initiatives within the aviation industry (namely, Southern African Women in Aviation and Aerospace (SAWIA), Women in Aviation (W&A) as well as chairperson of Akani Aviation Leadership Initiative South Africa) that aimed to ensure a larger and a sustainable base of females in the aviation industry, and ensuring greater gender representation in the horseracing industry is an important objective for her.

Keith Johnson, President of 1/ST Technology group/AmTote

Keith joined the industry via AmTote in 1989 having just earned a BSBA degree from Auburn University. Embracing the racing & wagering industry that his family had decades of roots in, Keith progressed within AmTote from its operational ground up, gaining extensive industry knowledge and experience within multiple departmental positions including field operations management, hub operations management, regional operations management, sales, and executive leadership positions, ultimately being promoted to President of AmTote in 2016. In 2024, Keith was promoted to President of the broader 1/ST Technology group, which is inclusive of AmTote, PariMAX, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, and BetMIX business units oversight.