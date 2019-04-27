Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $850,000 1/24/2024

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Scheduled for Sunday’s Card

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $850,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 17 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring an optional claiming allowance for state-bred 3-year-old fillies in Race 7. Bobby DiBona-trained Star of Saturn, who will likely be the most popular ‘single’ in the six-race sequence, is favored at 6-5 on the morning line The daughter of The Big Beast will return from a four-month layoff since finishing second behind R Harper Rose, who has won three of four starts, including the $200,000 Susan’s Girl. Star of Saturn previously broke her maiden at first asking.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool has been scheduled for Sunday’s card at Gulfstream.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Hot riding Paco Lopez tripled on Wednesday’s program, scoring aboard Wednesdaynight Lad ($7.40) in Race 3, Shea D World ($3.60) in Race 6, and Sergeant Molly ($3.60) in Race 7.