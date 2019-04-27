Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $300,000 5/26/2024

Hall of Famer Casse Tries Dear Dad on Turf in Thursday Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $300,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring an optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-olds and up. After demonstrating considerable talent on Tapeta, Dear Dad will be making his first start on turf for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse going a mile in Race 7. The 4-year-old son of Khozan has recorded a maiden score, a pair of runner-up finishes and a third-place finish in his five career starts, all on the all-weather surface.

Dear Dad returned from an eight-month layoff to finish third April 27 and has been training sharply over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course in preparation for Thursday’s feature in which he’ll meet five other Florida-breds, including Repole Stable and Robert and Lawana Low’s Quester. The son of Into Mischief, formerly trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, broke his maiden in his second career start April 24 at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta. Quester will make his first start since being transferred to trainer Heather Smullen.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.