Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $525,000 6/9/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to swell to an estimated $525,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 20th racing day in a row Sunday.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 is scheduled for next Saturday.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares on Turf. Trainer Steve Dwoskin’s Choose Joy, a multiple-stakes winner who has finished in the money in 17 of 24 career starts, tops a field of seven in Race 7.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Gulfstream Horses Have Big Weekend at Saratoga

Several horses who wintered in South Florida and raced at Gulfstream Park celebrated big victories at Saratoga during Belmont Stakes weekend.

No win was bigger than Dornoch’s in the $2 million Belmont Stakes (G1). The colt began his 3-year-old season at Gulfstream with a victory in the Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2). He becomes the first Fountain of Youth winner to win the Belmont since Union Rags in 2012.

Horses from the Pegasus World Cup also delivered during the weekend.

Pegasus World Cup (G1) winner National Treasure won the Metropolitan Handicap (G1) and Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2) winner Didia won the New York Stakes (G1). Crupi, third in the Pegasus World Cup, won the Suburban (G1) while Chili Flag, sixth in the Filly and Mare Turf, was victorious in the Just a Game (G1).

Van Dyke Enjoys Five-Win Weekend at Gulfstream

Drayden Van Dyke enjoyed a most successful first weekend of riding at Gulfstream Park, finding the winner’s circle on five of nine mounts, all of whom are trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

The 29-year-old jockey, who switched his tack from Santa Anita for a 30-day trial run at Gulfstream, won aboard his only mount Friday before winning on two of four mounts Saturday. Sunday, he won with Novo Sol ($20.60) in Race 2 and Practically Dark ($4.20) in Race 8.

Van Dyke, the 2014 Eclipse Award-winning apprentice, ventures to Gulfstream with an extensive resume, including 67 graded-stakes victories. He rode Stormy Liberal to victory in the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1). He also notched Grade 1 wins in the 2017 Malibu (G1) and 2018 Triple Bend (G1) aboard City of Light, who went on to win the 2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream with Hall of Famer Javier Castellano aboard.

Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux, who rode two winners from four starters in a recent two-day stint before returning to Southern California, is named to ride two horses Thursday, two more Friday and five Saturday at Gulfstream.