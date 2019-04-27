Time Passage Goes for 5 In a Row in Sunshine FMT 1/13/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Laurie Plesa and Glassman Racing LLC’s Time Passage will seek her fifth straight victory at Gulfstream Park Sunday in the $75,000 Sunshine Filly & Mare Turf.

The 4-year-old daughter of Tunwoo, who has won three stakes in a row, may face a challenge in mile stakes for older Florida-bred fillies and mares, having raced just once on turf without success. Should the race be transferred from turf to the Tapeta course, it will play into the obvious strength of the Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained filly.

The last time she lost, she lacked room into deep stretch before rallying to finish second, beaten by less than a length by Accomplished Girl, who went on to win the Presque Isle Masters (G2) on Tapeta two starts later.

The 4-year-old daughter of Tunwoo, who has won three stakes in a row, may face a challenge in mile stakes for older Florida-bred fillies and mares, having raced just once on turf without success.

Time Passage, who finished fourth on turf in the May 6 Honey Ryder after setting a pressured pace, has shown versatility during her career, in which she has won from 5 ½ furlongs on dirt to 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta.

“She’s the kind of horse that makes a trainer, a groom, an exercise rider, people at the barn get up every morning and go to work with smiles on their faces,” said Plesa, who has saddled 2,493 winners. “She goes out there and gives it her all, each and every time. Some people say she’s an overachiever. I just say that she’s an achiever.”

Time Passage is a half-sister to Outfoxed, who captured the final two legs of the 2022 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes, the $200,000 Susan’s Girl and $400,000 My Dear Girl, before winning the Gasparilla at Tampa Bay Downs.

“She’s easy to work with. She’s not all full of herself, but I think she’s got a touch of class to her where she knows she is,” Plesa said.

Time Passage, who has earned more than $325,000 while winning six races and finishing second twice in 13 starts, will be ridden by Edgard Zayas, who has been aboard for her last four triumphs. She is rated second on the morning line at 3-1 behind Sweet Dani Girl, who has been installed as the 4-5 morning-line favorite.

Michael Dubb and partners’ Sweet Dani Girl is scheduled to make her first start for trainer Christophe Clement since being purchased for $350,000 at the Keeneland November sale. The 5-year-old multiple stakes-winning daughter of Jess’s Dream is the defending champion of the Sunshine Filly & Mare Turf.

Baby Steps (6-1), Thelastbulletsmine (6-1), Charlie’s Wish (12-1), Both Sides (20-1) and Tracy Ann’s Legacy (20-1) round out the field.