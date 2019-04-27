Time Passage Seeks 3rd Straight Stakes in Friday’s Cellars Shiraz 11/1/2023

Kiss Looks for Breakthrough Stakes Win in Our Dear Peggy

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Laurie Plesa and Glassman Racing LLC’s Time Passage is entered to seek her third straight stakes victory at Gulfstream Park Friday, when the daughter of Tunwoo is scheduled to meet six other 3-year-old fillies in the $65,000 Cellars Shiraz.

The Cellars Shiraz, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for sophomore fillies on Tapeta, will co-headline Friday’s card with the $65,000 Our Dear Peggy, a mile-and-70-yard stakes for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta. Both stakes offer a $25,000 FTBOA bonus to a registered Florida-bred winner.

Time Passage has wasted no time in getting to the winner’s circle in her last three starts, all at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta, going right to the front at the start on her way to front-running victories in an optional claiming allowance, the Sept. 9 Soaring Softly and Oct. 7 Miss Gracie. Leading rider Edgard Zayas has been aboard the Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained filly in all three victories.

The registered Florida-bred filly won the Soaring Softly by 2 ¼ lengths and the Miss Gracie by 2 ¾ lengths after holding on to win an Aug. 20 optional claiming allowance. Her three-race winning streak has coincided with a stretch-out around two turns on the all-weather surface.

“She shows up every time. She’s a sound horse and a very good-looking horse. Above it all, she can run,” said Plesa, who has saddled 2,489 winners during his career. “She puts it out there every time.”

Time Passage, who is a half-sister to Bill Mott-trained two-time 2021 Florida Sire Stakes winning Outfoxed, has drawn the outside post in the seven-horse field.

“She’s breaking from No. 7 but with seven horses I’m not concerned,” Plesa said. “She doesn’t have to have the lead. I’m not saying she won’t, but she doesn’t have to have it.”

Time Passage broke her maiden at 5 ½ furlongs on dirt and scored an allowance win at 5 ½ furlongs in her Tapeta debut, both while coming from just off the pace.

Juan Alvarado-trained Coco and Flakes are among the top contenders in the Cellars Shiraz. Arindel’s Coco will seek to rebound from a fourth-place finish as favorite in the Miss Gracie. BC Racing’s Flakes, who finished off-the-board in the Oct. 7 Princess Rooney (G3), is slated to make her Tapeta debut Friday.

Full of Run Racing and Madaket Stable’s Batucada, Down Neck Stables’ On the Payroll, Delia Nash’s Writteninthestars, and Christopher Duncan’s To Thyself Be True, round out the field for the Race 8 co-feature.

In the Race 3 Our Dear Peggy, Arindel’s Kiss is slated to make her Tapeta debut while seeking a breakthrough stakes victory following back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Aug. 13 Sharp Susan and Sept. 24 Hallandale Beach. Paco Lopez is scheduled to ride the daughter of Army Mule for the first time.

Edgard Zayas, who rode Kiss in her two recent stakes efforts, is scheduled to ride Magic Stables LLC and Cairoli Racing’s De Regreso, who is coming off a maiden-breaking victory. The Antono Sano-trained daughter of Audible, who finished fifth in her Sept. 10 debut on dirt, dazzled with a 3 ½-length front-running victory while stretching out around two turns and moving to Tapeta.

Bruno Schickedanz’s Bubbly Champagne also enters the Our Dear Peggy off a second-start maiden victory. The Jose D’Angelo-trained daughter of Bee Jersey, who had finished a troubled third in her Aug. 23 debut, went right to the front in her Sept. 22 return at 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta and drew off to win by 6 ½ lengths.

D J Stable LLC’s Alcohol will be the only two-time winner in the Our Dear Peggy field. The Joe Orseno-trained daughter of Vino Rosso graduated at second asking Sept. 8 before repeating in an Oct. 13 optional claiming allowance, both times at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta. Samy Camacho replaces Zayas for the Our Dear Peggy.

Stonehedge LLC’s Singing Sandra, Bourbon Ball Racing LLC’s Cat One, and Quintessential Racing Florida LLC’s Dancing N Dixie round out the field.

In addition to the pair of stakes, Friday’s nine-race program will also feature the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 4-9) with a $75,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee and the 50-cent Late Pick 5 (Races 5-9) with a $48,215.84 carryover.