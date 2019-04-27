Trainer Ronald Coy Saddles 1st U.S. Winner at Gulfstream 1/10/2024

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $275,000

Pletcher Trainee Leslie’s Rose Makes Highly Anticipated Return Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Ronald Coy saddled his first winner in the U.S. Wednesday at Gulfstream Park.

The longtime assistant to Juan Andres Rodriguez in his native Venezuela and the U.S., scored with his 12th starter since going on his own. Sandpiper Memorie’s ($4.80) stalked the early pace before kicking in through the stretch to win Race 7, a mile-and-70-yard $20,000 claiming race for fillies and mares, by 2 lengths under Ivan Pimentel Jr.

“I’m so happy. It’s a blessing from God” the 51-year-old coy said in the Gulfstream winner’s circle.

Coy, who is currently training a stable of nine horses at Gulfstream Park, claimed Sandpiper Memories for $12,500 Oct. 13. The daughter of Mohaymen overcame a bumping start to finish second in an optional claiming starter allowance at Gulfstream Dec. 14 in her first start for Coy.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $275,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

Thursday’s Rainbow sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring Todd Pletcher-trained Leslie’s Rose’s highly anticipated return from a sparkling debut score in Race 6, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies.

Whisper Hill Farm LLC’s Leslie’s Rose captured a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight at Aqueduct Nov. 13 by 9 ¼ lengths, eased up nearing the finish line by Irad Ortiz Jr. Ortiz has the return mount. The daughter of Into Mischief was purchased at the 2022 Keeneland September sale for $1.15 million.

Pletcher is also slated to saddle Rober and Lawana Low’s Happy Together, who is slated to make her return from a dominating 3 ½ lengths Nov.10 at Gulfstream. Emisael Jaramillo has the return mount aboard the daughter of Speightstown.

A strong field of eight veterans has been assembled for Race 8, a seven-furlong optional claiming starter allowance. Saffie Joseph Jr. will be represented by 9-5 morning-line favorite Proverb, who finished second at Fair Grounds last time out after winning three straight at Gulfstream, and Concrete Glory, who will be looking to rebound from a fifth-place finish at Fair Grounds that followed back-to-back wins at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Leading rider Paco Lopez doubled aboard Thethrillofvictory ($4.60) in Race 3 and Speight’spercomete ($3.60) in Race 5.