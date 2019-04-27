Tropical Turf Pick 3, Rainbow 6 Top Gulfstream’s Championship Betting Menu 11/30/2023

Opening Day Friday, New Turf Course Opens

Mandatory Rainbow Payout Saturday, Dec. 2

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park begins Friday, Dec. 1 with a new turf course and a new wager.

Along with win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta, Super Hi 5, Bet 3, 4, and 5 wagers and the 20-cent Rainbow 6, Gulfstream will also introduce the Tropical Turf Pick 3.

The new wager, a $3 minimum and a low 15-percent takeout, will be available every Saturday and Sunday and cover the last three turf races scheduled on the program. Races taken off the turf will be run on Gulfstream’s Tapeta surface. Saturday’s Tropical Turf Pick 3 will be comprised of Races 1, 8 and 11.

The first stakes races scheduled on the turf course will be Dec. 9 when 2-year-olds go 7 ½ furlongs in the $100,000 Pulpit and $100,000 What A While.

The Championship Meet begins Friday with a $125,000 jackpot pool guarantee in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 and a mandatory payout the following day.

Gulfstream’s first Saturday of the Championship Meet will include the finals of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes – the $300,000 In Reality and $300,000 My Dear Girl. Highlights of the meet include Pegasus World Cup Day Jan. 27, Holy Bull Day Feb. 3, Fountain of Youth Day March 2, and Florida Derby Day March 30.

For more information go to GulfstreamPark.com, PegasusWorldCup.com, https://1stbet.com, and xpressbet.com.

Gulfstream’s betting menu: