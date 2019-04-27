Tropical Turf Pick 3 Returns Friday at Championship Meet 11/28/2024

Average Payout $1,200, Low 15-Percent Takeout

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000

Defending titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. Triples on Opening Day

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Tropical Turf Pick 3 returns to Gulfstream Park this weekend with the South Florida forecast calling for blue skies and firm turf.

The popular Tropical Turf Pick 3 is a $3 minimum wager featuring a low 15 percent takeout on the last three turf races every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The average payout is $1,200.

Friday’s Tropical Turf Pick 3 begins with Race 2 at approximately 12:51 ET and will also include Races 5 and 9.

Race 2: 1 1/16 mile, fillies and mares, claiming price $35,000

Eight fillies and mares go to post including Sassy Allie and Supers Lucky Lady from New York, Utopia Rose from New Jersey, and Minari from Maryland. Minari, trained by Keri Brion, broke her maiden last out at Laurel for a $30,000 tag at this distance. Sassy Allie broke her maiden for $50,000 at Aqueduct before finishing seventh Oct. 3 in her first try against winners. Both races were six furlongs. Utopia Rose goes out first time after being claimed by Kent Sweezey. Paco Lopez rides Utopia Rose. Miss Taptress, who broke her maiden at this distance for $16,000, goes out for trainer Mary Lightner. Edgard Zayas has the mount, while Joe Bravo rides Supers Lucky Lady.

Race 5: 5 furlongs, fillies and mares, maiden special weight

Another wide-open event. Flashy Motor, trained by Mark Casse, is a $200,000 daughter of Omaha Beach out of a Dynaformer mare who finished fifth in her debut on a mile turf course here Nov. 10. Drayden Van Dyke rides. Carname, an Irish-bred daughter of Caravaggio, has been off since June. The filly finished third at Churchill Downs in May at this distance before finishing seventh last time out. Jack Sisterson trains and Lopez rides. Bal de Mar was fourth on the turf at Del Mar in September before finishing second at 5 ½ furlongs last out over the Tapeta. David Egan rides. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. saddles Tiz Ready, second on the turf in June before finishing sixth last time out in July over the Tapeta. Zayas rides.

Race 9: 7 ½ furlongs, 2-year-old colts, $115,000 Pulpit

There is a lot to like with this field of 11. Arindel sends out the second and third-place finishes from the Armed Forces Stakes in Tank and Scarecrow, respectively. Mi Bago won the Algonquin at Woodbine in October and finished a troubled fifth last out at Del Mar in the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Hit That Review stretched out a bit for Brendan Walsh. The No Nay Never colt broke his maiden at Keeneland Oct. 19 in his fourth start after two second place finishes and a third at Ellis, Kentucky Downs and Aqueduct. Graham Motion sends out Soleil Volant, who broke his maiden at this distance at Delaware in August before finishing fifth last out at a mile at Keeneland. Egan rides.

Saturday’s Tropical Turf Pick 3

Races 5,8,11 (2:15 ET)

The Pick 3 features two allowance optional claimers for fillies and mares and begins with Race 5, a maiden special weight event at a mile for 3-year-olds and up. Todd Pletcher will saddle Enlighten, a son of City of Light who hasn’t raced in nearly a year while Ciao Chuck is 5-0-2-2 in four turf starts.

Sunday’s Tropical Turf Pick 3

Races 1,8,11 (12:20 ET)

The sequence begins with a $25,000 maiden claimer, a starter allowance in Race 8, and concludes with a five-furlong allowance optional claimer. Spiritinthenight goes for his third consecutive victory for trainer Anthony Margotta while Jefe de Obra arrives from Kentucky after a fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs off a seven-month layoff for Wesley Ward.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $50,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved on opening day of the Championship Meet following a mandatory payout last Sunday.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by the $115,000 Pulpit in Race 9. Mark Casse-trained Mi Bago is rated as a lukewarm 7-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 11 assembled for the 7 ½-furlong turf stakes for 2-yer-olds. The son Vekoma took to the turf in his third lifetime start, winning the Algonquin Stakes at Woodbine before finishing fifth in the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes at Del Mar on Breeders’ Cup weekend. Michael Trombetta-trained Bucaro looms as a threat looking to a debut victory on turf and a subsequent pair of sharp stakes performances on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence.

Who’s Hot: Two-time defending titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. tripled on opening day of the 2024-2025 Championship Meet Thursday. A five-time Championship Meet champion, the 31-year-old riding star scored aboard Xenon ($3.20) in Race 4, Cadamosto ($5.20) in Race 7, before guiding Civetta to victory in the $115,000 Wait a White Stakes in Race 8.

“If feels good. I’m looking forward to the meet and hope the trainers keep supporting me,” Ortiz said.