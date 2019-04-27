Twirling Queen Shows Heart in Melody of Colors Win 3/24/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – GU Racing Stable LLC’s Twirling Queen pressed the pace set by favored El Terreno before drawing off to victory in Sunday’s $100,000 Melody of Colors at Gulfstream Park, proving that her 31-1 upset victory in her first start for trainer Jose D’Angelo Feb. 8 was no fluke while once again rewarding her backers.

The less-than-imposing daughter of Twirling Candy, who had won one of four starts prior to joining D’Angelo’s stable, impressed jockey Luis Saez with her tenacity in the five-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds that had been transferred from turf to the Tapeta course.

“She’s little but has a big heart,” Saez said. “She put me in a great spot and at the top of the stretch, she gave me a good kick.”

Twirling Queen ($29.60) pressed 4-5 favorite El Terreno past fractions of 21.46 and 44.30 (seconds) for a half mile before drawing away to score by three-quarters of a length ahead of rallying Karaya. The D’Angelo trainee ran five furlongs in 56.22.

Karaya, who had won her last three starts, finished second in her stakes debut for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. Pretty Liam closed to finish third, another 2 ¾ lengths back.

Wednesday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $750,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 15th racing day following a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool is scheduled for next Sunday, March 31, the final day of the 2023-2024 Championship Meet.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled aboard Homer Jones ($4.60) in Race 2 and Palace View ($6.60) in Race 5.

Luis Saez followed up his winning ride aboard Twirling Queen ($29.60) in the $100,000 Melody of Colors in Race 8 with a late-rallying score aboard Sweet Cherry Pie ($6.80) in Race 9.