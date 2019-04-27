Two-Time Florida Sire Stakes Winner Bentornato to Saudi Derby 1/31/2024

Grade 1 Winner Henley’s Joy Ends 34-Race Win Draught

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Leon King Stable Corp’s Florida Sire Stakes winner Bentornato, a winner of three stakes races and four of five starts, will make his next start Feb. 24 in the $1.5 million Saudi Derby, according to trainer Jose D’Angelo.

D’Angelo will scratch Bentornato from Saturday’s $125,000 Swale at seven furlongs.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said D’Angelo of the Saudi Derby. “It’s also a one turn mile, and that’s another reason.”

Bentornato won his first four starts, including the Dr. Fager and Affirmed divisions of the Florida Sire Stakes and the Proud Man. He finished third, beaten a length, Dec. 2 in the two-turn In Reality division of the Sire Stakes.

D’Angelo also said he would likely scratch No More Time from Saturday’s Holy Bull (G3) in favor of a race at Tampa.

Henley’s Joy, who had gone winless in 34 starts since winning the 2019 Belmont Derby (G1), broke through with a dominating 2 ½-length victory in Thursday’s Race 8 feature at Gulfstream Park.

The 8-year-old gelding, who pushed his earnings over $1.2 million with the long-in-coming win, received a ground-saving trip under Irad Ortiz Jr. in the 1 3/8-mile optional claiming allowance on turf before taking the lead inside pacesetter Spy Novel and drawing away.

Trainer Michael Maker, who trained the son of Kitten’s Joy for his Belmont Stakes victory as well as a win in the 2018 Pulpit at Gulfstream, claimed him for $62,500 out of an optional claiming allowance at Kentucky Downs last September.

“I got fired, and we took him back,” Maker said. “He found his form, maybe a little cheaper than we wanted. He had a good trip. Every win is special.”

Henley’s Dream ($12) was entered for a $35,000 claiming price in Wednesday’s feature.

Skymac Stables LLC claimed the turf veteran, who will make his next start for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Chad Brown doubled with Delahaye ($3.80) in Race 5 and Tuscan Gold ($5.20) in Race 7.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled aboard A Palace for Mom ($2.20) in Race 1 and Henley’s Joy ($12) in Race 8. Jose Ortiz also doubled, scoring aboard Cacique Abarrio ($12.40) in Race 2 and Adios Now ($5.40) in Race 9.