Tyler Gaffalione Notches Career Win No. 2500 12/13/2024

John Velazquez Back in Gulfstream Winner’s Circle<br> Irad Ortiz Jr. Rides Four Winners on Friday’s Card<br> Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $500,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rode his first career winner at Gulfstream Sept. 7, 2014. So, it was only fitting the native of nearby Davie, FL would reach yet another milestone at his hometown track Friday.

Gaffalione notched Win No. 2500 in Race 1, scoring aboard Kiss Cam ($15.80) before going on to win Race 2 aboard War Beat ($6) and finishing off a $40.20 Early Daily Double.

“I just feel so blessed. I’m just so thankful to be able to come out here and live out my dream every day,” Gaffalione said. “It’s always nice to come back to Gulfstream Park and see all the friendly faces and everyone I grew up with. It feels amazing. I’m just so thankful for the horsemen’s continued support.”

The 30-year-old jockey, who has won many titles on the Kentucky circuit, scored Win No. 1 aboard Holdin’ Bullets, his third career mount, five days before his 20th birthday. He went on to capture the 2015 Eclipse Award as North America’s champion apprentice. Gaffalione also celebrated career wins 1000 (Mission from Elle, Dec. 30, 2018) and 1500 (Awesome Pudding, Feb. 24, 2021) at Gulfstream.

“They’ve always been good to me here,” Gaffalione said, “and I can’t thank my agent Matt Muzikar enough.”

Gaffalione, who has ridden the winners of 22 graded stakes (six Grade 1s) in 2024, shares Gulfstream’s record for most wins on a single card with Jerry Bailey, Luis Saez, Paco Lopez and Irad Ortiz Jr. He made seven visits to the Gulfstream winner’s circle on July 4, 2017.

Saez notched a victory on his first day of the 2024-2025 Championship Meet, scoring aboard Mia Vita ($6.80) in Race 10.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who has ridden many of his 6,658 wins at Gulfstream, notched his first victory of the 2024-2025 Championship Meet in Race 4 with a stretch rally aboard Masked Man ($16.20).

“It’s good to be here. It’s great to win races, and the fans are great. It makes it fun,” said Velazquez, who was roundly cheered by the fans upon reaching the winner’s circle.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $500,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $500,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park while offering a six-race sequence co-headlined by the $140,000 Tropical Park Oaks and the $140,000 Tropical Park Derby.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 10th racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11. The Tropical Park Oaks, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, is carded as Race 8, while the Tropical Park Derby, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds, will be renewed as Race 11.

The Oaks drew a full and well-matched field of 12 that includes Christophe Clement-trained See You Around, a three-time winner in France coming off a fifth-place finish in the Pebbles (G3) at Aqueduct in her U.S. debut. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained In Our Time and Jack Sisterson-trained Vive Veuve, who finished 1-2 respectively, in the recent Cellars Shiraz at Gulfstream, are also prominent entries.

The Tropical Park Derby also attracted a full field of 12, headed by Shug McGaughey-trained Cugino, who is coming off a second-place finish in the Hill Prince (G3) last time out. The multiple graded stakes-placed son of Twirling Candy finished a close second in last season’s Colonel Liam at Gulfstream. Brian Lynch-trained Silent Heart, who lost a photo for second to Cugino in last year’s Colonel Liam, will seek back-to-back stakes wins Saturday after winning the Nov. 2 Showing Up at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. is off to a fast start in his quest to capture his third consecutive Championship Meet title and sixth title in the past seven seasons. The five-time Eclipse Award champion rode four winners on Friday’s card, scoring aboard Bluff ($3.60) in Race 3, My Voodoo Doll ($16.80) in Race 5, Ruth ($3.20) in Race 6 and West Bank ($4.40) in Race 7.

Bluff and My Voodoo Doll are trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse.

Trainer Antonio Sano saddled back-to-back winners, In Other Words ($18.80) in Race 8 and Awesome Train ($12) in Race 9. Sano, best known for campaigning $5.5 million earner Gunnevera, is just four wins shy of saddling 1000 winners in the U.S.