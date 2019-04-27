Unbeaten R Morning Brew, Returning Seal Team Keys to 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 10/17/2024

Races Saturday from Santa Anita, Gulfstream

Two Stakes, Three on Turf, Low 15-Percent Takeout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The promising and undefeated 2-year-old filly R Morning Brew and the returning graded stakes winner Seal Team could be the keys in solving Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 with races from Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park.

The popular $1 minimum wager, which begins at approximately 5:08 ET (2:08 PT) with Gulfstream’s 9th Race, features a low 15-percent takeout and is only available to retail customers. Saturday’s sequence includes three turf races and two stakes in the $200,000 Susan’s Girl division of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes at Gulfstream and the $80,000 The Lure at Santa Anita.

LEG TRACK RACE # POST TIME Leg A Gulfstream Park Race 9 5:08 PM ET Leg B Gulfstream Park Race 11 6:11 PM ET Leg C Santa Anita Park Race 6 +6:30 PM ET Leg D Gulfstream Park Race 12 6:43 PM ET Leg E Santa Anita Park Race 8 +7:30 PM ET

+Approx. Post Times

Leg A: The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 begins with Race 9 at Gulfstream, a maiden special weight event for 2-year-old fillies at a mile on the turf. It’s a wide-open event with a 4-1 tepid choice in Jalila, a first-time starter from the barn of Gustavo Delgado who brought $275,000 at auction. The daughter of Justify will be asked to break from the No. 12 post. Rock Hard Rose has raced twice on the turf for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., placing second in her debut at Monmouth and fifth last out at Kentucky Downs. Le Touche enters off three consecutive runner-up finishes for Antonio Sano, two on Tapeta and one on turf.

Leg B: Seven juvenile fillies bred in Florida go to post in the $200,000 Susan’s Girl at seven furlongs in Gulfstream’s 11th race, and R Morning Brew is 4-5 on the morning line off two victories by a total of 10 lengths. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., the filly’s previous two victories were at six furlongs and she’s facing a lot of the same company she’s beaten before. Wiggle An’ Wine was second behind the favorite last time by 5 ½ lengths in the Desert Vixen, while R Morning Brew beat Don’t Fool With Me in her debut by 4 ½ lengths. The new shooter comes from trainer Larry Rivelli in the form of Rogue Diamond, who enters the race off a two-length victory in her debut at Hawthorne.

Leg C: Race 6 at Santa Anita is a $30,000 maiden claimer at six furlongs on the turf for 3- to 5-year-olds. The 11-horse field includes Quality Wins, who has four runner-up finishes in eight starts. The Mark Glatt-trained 5-year-old was second last out for $62,500 and has three seconds in five turf starts. Crazy Cavalier was disqualified from first in his debut in May but hasn’t hit the board in two starts since. Phoenix Flying, and Andtheomofthebrave, both three, make their debuts while Osage Creek races with blinkers off and as a first-time gelding.

Leg D: Gulfstream’s Race 12 is at 1 1/16 miles for $16,000 maiden claiming fillies and mares. In another wide-open event, Ragtap Girl will attract attention after finishing second by a neck on Tapeta last time out against similar company. The Union Rags filly finished third on the turf in her debut in July. Vino for the Queen drops a bit in company. The Vino Rossi filly finished third in her only turf try in eight starts. Eclipse Thoroughbred Partner’s My Princess makes her North American debut after two starts in Ireland in 2023.

Leg E: A field of nine entered the $80,000 The Lure and the 1/ST Coast-to-Coast may come down to Seal Team and Man O Rose. Seal Team, trained by Richard Mandella, hasn’t raced since winning the Twilight Derby (G2) Nov. 4. The 4-year-old War Front colt is three for five on the turf and undefeated in two starts on Santa Anita’s lawn. Man O Rose, trained by Jeff Mullins, has won five of his last six starts, but the son of Stanford has done all his work sprinting. Mandella also saddles graded stakes-placed Sumter, while Leonard Powell saddles Flashiest and Sarwar.