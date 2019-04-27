Undefeated Most Handsome Set for Dirt Debut in Juvenile Sprint 11/21/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – David Romanik and trainer Ron Spatz’s Most Handsome will seek to remain undefeated in Saturday’s $65,000 Juvenile Sprint at Gulfstream Park while making a big change.

The son of Neolithic will try dirt for the first time in the 6 ½-furlong stakes for Florida-bred 2-year-olds after launching his career with two straight triumphs on Tapeta.

“It looks like a comfortable spot for him if he handles the dirt,” Spatz said.

The 2-year-old gelding overcame a troubled start in his Aug. 31 debut in which he rated off the pace before drawing clear by a length. He came right back to register a front-running win the five-furlong Hollywood Beach Sept. 28. Drayden Van Dyke was aboard for both races and will return to the saddle Saturday.

“He trained well going into his first race,” Spatz said. “What surprised me was the second time more than the first time. I didn’t expect him to show that kind of speed off his first race when he rated kindly. He was sharp and Drayden let him do what he wanted.”

Most Handsome is rated second on the morning line at 3-1.

Alex and JoAnn Lieblong’s Big Paradise, the 6-5 morning-line favorite in a field of six, has already shown he can handle the main track surface well. The David Fawkes trainee rallied to win his six-furlong debut Sept. 28 before returning in the $200,000 Affirmed, the Oct. 19 second-leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.

The homebred son of The Big Beast raced evenly after bobbling at the start to finish fourth behind undefeated Rated by Merit, who earned the highest Beyer Speed Figure (99) for a 2-year-old in North America this year in the seven-furlong sprint.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who has returned to Gulfstream in advance of his quest to claim his sixth Championship Meet title in the past seven years starting on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, has the call.

APW Racing LLC’s Noble and Magical, who finished third behind Most Handsome in the Hollywood Beach, is rated third at 9-2.

Team Equistaff LLC’s Aegon Targaryen, Teresa and David Palmer’s Nothingsubtle, and Just for Fun Stable Inc.’s Indecisiveness round out the field.