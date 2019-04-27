Undefeated Rated by Merit Breezes for Florida Sire Stakes Final 11/20/2024

St. Elias Homebred Registers Sharp 5F Workout at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s undefeated Rated by Merit, the fastest 2-year-old in North America based on speed figures, was sharpened for a scheduled start in the Nov. 30 In Reality in a five-furlong workout Wednesday morning at Gulfstream Park.

Rated by Merit breezed five-furlongs in 59.50 seconds for his quest to sweep the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series in the $300,000 final that will highlight the opening weekend of Gulfstream’s 2024-25 Championship Meet that gets underway Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

The homebred son of Battalion Runner, who has won his three starts by a combined 19 ¾ lengths, worked alone under regular jockey Jesus Rios while producing the fastest of three works at the distance by far.

“He did very well, working in 59-and-change. I’m very pleased with his work,” trainer Michael Yates said.

Rated by Merit earned a 92 Beyer Speed Figure for his July 13 debut victory by 9 ¾ lengths going six furlongs, before capturing the Sept. 7 first leg of the FSS series, the six-furlong Dr. Fager, by 6 ¼ lengths, earning a 93 figure. The Florida-bred colt scored a 3 ¾-length victory in the Oct.19 Affirmed, the seven-furlong second leg of the FSS series, earning a 99 figure, the highest assigned to a 2-year-old performance this year.

The Yates trainee will stretch out around two turns for the first time in the 1 1/16-mile In Reality.

“I have a lot of confidence that that won’t be an issue for him,” Yates said.

Wednesday’s breeze was the second since his Affirmed victory, following a maintenance five-furlong work Nov. 9.

“He’s doing well mentally and physically. He’s eating good. He’s training well. He marches out there and trains,” Yates said. “I’m very, very pleased with his progression.”