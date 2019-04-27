Undefeated Rated by Merit Returns to Worktab Friday 9/27/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit returned to the Gulfstream Park worktab Friday morning for the first time since maintaining an unbeaten, unchallenged record in the Sept. 7 Dr. Fager, the first leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.

The homebred son of Battalion Runner, who has produced two of the five highest Beyer Speed Figures for all 2-year-olds this year, stretched his legs during a half-mile workout in 52.46 seconds.

“We just did a little easy work with him. He worked an easy half, galloped out on his own,” trainer Michael Yates said. “It was a little maintenance work. We’re very happy with him.”

Rated by Merit debuted at six furlongs with a 9 ¾-length victory July 13 at Gulfstream while earning a 92 Beyer Speed Figure, the fastest of all 2-year-olds this year until Ferocious, a $1.3 million yearling purchase, was credited with a 96 following his impressive debut at Saratoga two weeks later. The Yates trainee came right back to register a 93 figure for his 6 ¼-length romp in the six-furlong Dr. Fager.

Yates said it has not been decided where or when Rated by Merit will return to action, but the $200,000 Affirmed, the seven-furlong second leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series Oct. 19, is an option.

“It’s all about developing the horse after two such big races,” Yates said.

Rated by Merit was nominated to the Oct. 5 Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland but is not likely to be entered.

Shooting Star Thoroughbreds LLC’s Lazio will seek to rebound from a poor showing Saturday while making his Gulfstream Park debut in the $95,000 Hollywood Beach.

The son of Bucchero is rated third on the morning line at 4-1 in a field of eight 2-year-olds assembled for the five-furlong turf stakes.

Lazio made a menacing sweep into the stretch while making his stakes debut in the Rosie’s at Colonial Downs on turf, only to come up completely empty in the stretch.

“I thought when he turned for home that we were going to be in the winner’s circle because he made such a big move. He hit a wall, and I scoped him after the race and he had a guttural pouch infection,” trainer Mary Lightner said. “He had a temperature the next day. He was pretty sick. He showed no symptoms before the race.”

Lazio graduated impressively in his previous start at Colonial, handily defeating a pair of next-out winners.

“I hope he can run back to that maiden race that he won – a pretty tough race with some really decent horses,” Lightner said.

Lightner operates Shooting Star Thoroughbreds LLC, an ownership group that campaigned Chance It, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Grade 1 stakes-placed multiple-stakes winner who earned nearly $600,000 before retiring to stud in 2021.

“It’s kind of the same deal. We still have a bunch of people who were in on Chance It that are will with us,” Lightner said. “It’s still the same setup. We get three horses and race them. We have a bunch of members that are in on this horse, and some will be here on Saturday to watch him.”

Eddie D, City of Hope Picks for Coast-to-Coast Pick 5

The $750,000 Eddie D presented by FanDuel, the $200,000 City of Hope (G2) presented by MyRacehorse, and the $95,000 Hollywood Beach are three of the five races in the 1/st Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 Saturday.

Analyst and line maker Brian Nadeau previews the Eddie D (G2) at Santa Anita, host and analyst Samanatha Perry previews the City of Hope (G2) and host and analyst Ron Nicoletti previews the Hollywood Beach.

The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 is a $1 minimum wager with a low 15-percent takeout exclusive to retail customers. The first two legs will be contested at Gulfstream Park while the last three races will be part of Santa Anita’s California Crown day.

The Hollywood Beach, which begins the sequence, goes off at approximately 5:08 ET.