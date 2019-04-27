Undefeated Rated by Merit Seeks Sweep of Florida Sire Stakes Series 11/27/2024

St. Elias Homebred Favored at 3-5 for Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality

Neoequos to be Scratched from Third Leg of FFS Series

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A longtime supporter of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association (FTBOA), trainer Michael Yates will have a very good chance to reap the ultimate reward for his loyalty Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where he will saddle undefeated Rated by Merit for his quest to sweep the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.

St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit would become the 11th colt or gelding to sweep the series since its inception in 1982 with a victory in the $300,000 In Reality, the final leg of the series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida Stallions.

“It would be an honor, really. To me, it would be a wonderful accomplishment, not just for myself, but for my whole team, the horse and the owners,” Yates said. “I think it’s a special thing.”

The In Reality will co-headline Saturday’s 11-race program with the $300,000 My Dear Girl, the final leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series for fillies.

Rated by Merit has been installed as the 3-5 morning-line favorite in a field of nine. The St. Elias Stable homebred has the distinction of being the fastest 2-year-old in North America based on speed figures. The son of Battalion Runner earned a 99 Beyer Speed Figure while winning the $200,000 Affirmed, the seven-furlong second leg of the FSS series Oct. 19, by 3 ¾ lengths. The gaudy speed figure was hardly an aberration for a colt that had excelled in his two previous starts.

Rated by Merit debuted July 13 with a 9 ¾-length victory that earned a 92 Beyer Speed Figure that was the highest produced by all 2-year-olds at the time. He avoided a ‘bounce’ in his return in the Sept. 7 Dr. Fager, earning a 93 Beyer Speed Figure for his 6 ¼ length romp in the six-furlong first leg of the FSS series.

“It’s not just a one-hit wonder where he ran one huge number. There’s been consistency to it,” Yates said. “You can put some stock in it for sure.”

Rated by Merit will be tested around two turns for the first time Saturday.

“You run them two turns, then you know,” Yates said. “We’ve trained forwardly and we’re looking forward to running two turns. I have confidence that it won’t be an issue.”

Rated by Merit drew the rail post position for his FSS sweep attempt.

“It’s the shortest way around,” Yates said. “I don’t think it will hinder us. I guess, ultimately, you’d like to be outside of speed so you could stalk, but it’s not the end of the world either way.”

Regular rider Jesus Rios has the return call on Rated by Merit.

Yates had saddled three winners of Florida Sire Stakes legs before Rated by Merit’s two victories this year: Cajun Firecracker (2018 Dr. Fager), Go Jo Jo Go (2020 Desert Vixen) and Cajun’s Magic (2021 Dr. Fager).

Ian Parsard, Shining Stables LLC and Stefania Farms LLC’s Neoequos, who loomed as the main danger to Rated By Merit’s sweep try, will be scratched, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said Wednesday.

“He’s not going to run. He got a cut and it got infected,” Joseph said.

Neoequos, who had finished second behind Rated by Merit in the first two legs of the FSS series, was rated second at 7-2 on the morning line.

Lawson Racing Stables’ Roar of the Beast, who finished second in a maiden special weight race last Saturday in his second career start, will represent Joseph in the In Reality. Micah Husbands has been named on the son of The Big Beast.

Amy Dunne and trainer Patrick Biancone’s Classic of Course is certainly the most stakes-experienced colt in the In Reality field, having made five consecutive stakes appearances following a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight victory in his May 3 debut. The son of Awesome of Course is winless since his debut, but he has been competitive in open company. The Biancone trainee finished fourth in the Tremont at Aqueduct in his second career start before coming up just a neck short of victory in the Proud Man at Gulfstream.

Classic of Course, who was rated third on the morning line at 8-1, has finished a distant third behind Rated by Merit in the first two legs of the FSS series. Joe Bravo has the return mount Saturday.

Breeze Easy LLC and Robert Cotran’s Latch the Hatch makes his first start in the FSS series after scoring a debut victory in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for Florida-breds Oct. 12. Trainer Joe Orseno named Edgard Zayas to ride the son of Curlin’s Honor.

Arindel will be represented by a pair of colts in the In Reality, the Carlos David-trained Lou and the Jorge Delgado-trained Oleg.

Lou is coming off a victory in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance after finishing fifth in the Affirmed. Oleg finished second behind Latch the Hatch last time out. Miguel Vasquez has the mount aboard Lou, while David Egan has the call on Oleg.

Sonata Stable’s Just Relax and RyZan Sun Racing LLC’s Emmett round out the field.

Rated by Merit will seek to join a select group that swept the Florida Sire Stakes: Smile (1984), Naked Greed (1091), Seacliff (1995), Express Tour (2000), Sir Oscar (2003), Big Drama (2008), Jackson Bend (2009), Fort Loudon (2011), Three Rules (2016) and Awesome Strong (2022).