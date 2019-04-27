Undefeated Rated by Merit Sweeps to Victory in $300,000 In Reality 11/30/2024

St. Elias Stable’s Homebred Completes Sweep of Florida Sire Stakes Series

Jockey Jesus Rios Rides Winners of Both $300,000 FSS Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit completed a sweep of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Saturday at Gulfstream Park, putting forth the dominating performance that was expected of him by those who sent him to post as the 1-5 favorite in the $300,000 In Reality.

“It’s been such an amazing trip with this horse,” said Monique Delk, executive director of racehorse development for Vinnie and Teresa Viola’s St. Elias Stable. “Mr. and Mrs. Viola let him have the time to develop on his own and he dances every dance. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Rated by Merit exited the 1 1/16-mile final leg of the series for 2-year-old colts and geldings sired by accredited Florida stallions undefeated in four career start, providing jockey Jesus Rios with a sweep of the Florida Sire Stakes co-features on Saturday’s program. Earlier in the day, Rios guided Just For Fun Stable Inc.’s My Denysse ($72.80) for an upset victory in the $300,000 My Dear Girl, the 1 1/16-mile final for fillies.

Making his first start around two turns, Rated by Merit broke alertly from his rail post position to quickly assume pacesetting duties heading into the first turn. The homebred son of Battalion Runner set comfortable fractions of 24.13 and 48.92 seconds for the first half mile under a motionless Rios. As early stalkers Latch the Hatch and Roar of the Beast weakened, Classic of Course made a sweeping move on the turn to loom as the only danger, but Rated by Merit had yet to be asked. When Rios finally got to riding the Michael Yates-trained favorite, the Florida-bred colt responded, drawing away for a six-length victory.

“At the beginning of the race I decided to put the horse in the best position possible. When I took the lead at the beginning I was expecting some pressure, but I didn’t get any. For that reason, I was very relaxed with the horse and in the final stretch he got wide a little bit but the horse was very strong in the last part of the race,” Rios said. “He is a very special horse. I feel very blessed to win this race and win the Triple Crown of the Florida Sire Stakes.”

Rated by Merit became the 11th colt or gelding to sweep the Florida Sire Stakes series since its inception in 1982. He covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.71. Classic of Course finished second, nine lengths ahead of Just Relax.

“It’s a hard thing to do. Only a handful of horses have done it. I feel quite honored to be honest with you to have a horse to do it with,” Yates said.

Heading into the In Reality, Rated by Merit held the distinction of being the fastest 2-year-old in North America based on speed figures. He earned a 99 Beyer Speed Figure while winning the $200,000 Affirmed, the seven-furlong second leg of the FSS series Oct. 19, by 3 ¾ lengths.

Rated by Merit debuted July 13 with a 9 ¾-length victory that earned a 92 Beyer Speed Figure that was the highest produced by all 2-year-olds at the time. He came right back in the Sept. 7 Dr. Fager, earning a 93 Beyer Speed Figure for his 6 ¼ length romp in the six-furlong first leg of the FSS series.

“We’ll freshen him and then map up a plan for the winter meet here,” Yates said.