$1 MILLION 1/ST BET PEGASUS WORLD CUP TURF (G1) POST RACE QUOTES 1/27/2024

Winning Time: 1:44.45 (course record)

Winning Margins: ½, neck, 1

Winning Payoff: $6.80

Fractions: :23.47, :46.86, 1:09.55, 1:32.88

Order of finish: Warm Heart, I’m Very Busy, Catnip, Atone, Integration, Webslinger, Kingmax, Shirl’s Speight, Jerry the Nipper, Adhamo, Main Event, Master Piece.

TRAINER QUOTES

Aidan O’Brien (Warm Heart, 1st): “We’re absolutely delighted. It’s incredible. Ryan [Moore] obviously gave her an incredible ride and everybody has done such an incredible job. We’re just so delighted for everyone and for her to go off now to Justify is just so exciting. She’s absolutely made for him.”

“Ryan gave her an incredible ride. He was always very anxious that she went there for that race. We enjoyed watching it. It looks like an incredible day. I wish I was there.”

“He’s an incredible professional rider, the way he does everything, the way he analyzes everything. His fitness and his experience are incredible. We’re just so lucky to have him. He sums up everything so well. Incredibly hard on himself, he doesn’t forgive himself for anything, but I think that’s what makes him the rider he is. Every year he’s getting better, which is incredible.”

“She’s an incredible filly. Ryan said it just didn’t work for her the last race, but she’s tactical, she’s tough and she quickens. She doesn’t do an awful lot when she gets there but that’s the way she’s always been. She’s very classy and very hardy, loves the fast ground, fast track. She’s incredible. We’d love to have her and to be racing her, but the lads business is breeding these horses and she’s an absolutely incredible broodmare to be going to Justify, who looks probably the most incredible stallion that ever was based on what he’s done so far. It’s so exciting, really.”

“She’s won two other Group 1s here [in Europe] and big ones, as well. She’s shown everything. She’s tough, she’s durable, she travels, she’s sound. I don’t think you can ask for anything more from a filly. She’s strong, she handles all types of ground, she’s tactical and she’s tough. I’m just so delighted watching it all. The atmosphere is there and I’m delighted for everybody. We feel very privileged to be part of her story.”

Chad Brown (I’m Very Busy, 2nd): “I’m just really pleased with his effort. I thought he got a really good trip. Our goal was to follow one of the live horses. Drawn next to Integration, that was the horse to follow and Irad executed it perfectly. He had to pause just momentarily in the stretch to wait for a seam and it might have cost him the win there. We’re very proud of the win there.”

JOCKEY QUOTES

Ryan Moore (Warm Heart, 1st): “She’s always traveling very comfortably. I didn’t want to be there too early, and I didn’t want to be tipping out into the straight, and I thought I’d rather just wait. She’s a great filly. She’s had an incredible year. She hasn’t had a bad race.

“The leader, he was always leaning out, and he was weakening and I knew I had plenty of horse, so no problem. I was happy to wait.”

“This is the second day I’ve ridden here. I’ve ridden plenty of places now, so it would be a poor excuse if I had lost.”

“She broke smart and she was able to put herself in that spot, and I was always happy.”

Irad Ortiz Jr. (I’m Very Busy, 2nd): “Perfect trip, what can I say? I had a beautiful trip. He just cut the corner and when he cut the corner that was the key move. He was brilliant when he cut the corner. Ryan is a master at what he does and he’s a champion. He cut the corner and he got me right there, but I’m happy with my horse.”

Frankie Dettori (Catnip, 3rd): “He was very good to me. I had good position in fourth. I had to use a bit of energy to get into position. At the top of the lane I thought I’d win. He ran a super race. With a better post, it could have been a different story.”

Oisin Murphy (Atone, 4th): “He had a very good trip inside. I managed to get on the back of Ryan [Moore] turning into the stretch. He finished very well. For a big outsider, it was great to see him back with such a great performance.”

Tyler Gaffalione (Integration, 5th): “Just not the cleanest trip into the stretch.”

David Egan (Kingmax, 7th): “I felt the pace was a lot quicker today than it was in the Fort Lauderdale and it told. I was going as quick as I could most of the way. With the pace I needed to make my move, I had to go a little wide and it took its toll against top-class horses, but he will have his day.”