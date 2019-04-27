Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Guaranteed at $500,000 1/14/2024

Irad Ortiz Jr. Tops Jockey Standings with Four-Win Day

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $500,000 for Wednesday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 11 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence spans Race 4-9, featuring a six-furlong optional claiming allowance in Race 8. Owner-trainer Dan Hurtak’s Lightning Tones, who captured the Carry Back last year and was a winning at Wednesday’s race level two races back, will seek to avenge a loss to The Distractor in his last start.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Two-time defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. overtook Paco Lopez to top the rider standings for the 2023-2024 crown Sunday with a four-win day.

Ortiz guided Sweet Dani Girl ($2.60) to a victory in the Race 5 Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf. He also scored aboard Nikee Kan ($12.40) in Race 1 and Karaya ($3.80) in Race 7 and Caramel Chip ($3) in Race 9.

Trainer Jose D’Angelo saddled Nikee Kan and Caramel Chip for their victories.

Jose Ortiz found the winner’s circle twice after scoring with War Princess ($5.80) in Race 2 and Mystifying ($16.20) in Race 6.

Junior Alvarado doubled aboard Roswell ($25) in Race 4 and Swiss Slang ($25.20) in Race 10.