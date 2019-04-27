White Abarrio Slated to Return Friday at Gulfstream Park 11/15/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – White Abarrio, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner, is scheduled to make a long-awaited return to action next Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The 5-year-old son of Race Day, who captured the 2022 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, is entered in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance, in which he is scheduled to make his first start since returning to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s stable.

White Abarrio has raced without success in two starts this year for trainer Richard Dutrow Jr., finishing 10th in the Feb. 24 Saudi Cup (G1) and fifth in the June 8 Metropolitan Handicap (G1) at Saratoga. He had previously won the 2023 Whitney (G1) at Saratoga and the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita after being transferred from Joseph to Dutrow earlier in that year.

“Obviously, we’re glad to have him back. He’s a top-class horse – those are the kind of horses you want to train,” Joseph said. “He’s coming off a couple of disappointing runs, but hopefully, he’ll rebound. When you come off those kind of runs, you’re always a little bit reserved to have a strong opinion, but he seems to be working well enough. It’s time to get him back started. Hopefully, he’ll get a win and go on to bigger things from here.”

Owned by C2 Racing Stable LLC, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Antonio Pagnano, White Abarrio has breezed seven times in preparation for his return, including two works at Saratoga and five at Gulfstream.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who has won the Championship Meet title at Gulfstream in five of the past six seasons, has the call on White Abarrio.

Joseph will also be represented in Friday’s five-horse field by Mish, a stakes-winning 4-year-old son of Field Commission owned by C2 Racing Stable LLC. Anthony Margotta-trained Flying Liam, who registered back-to-back wins last season at Gulfstream; Carlos David-trained Gatsby, a stakes-winning son of Brethren; and Carlos Rondon-Mora-trained Vladislav round out the field for the Race 7 feature.

White Abarrio was privately purchased following his debut victory at Gulfstream Sept. 24, 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Holy Bull (G3) and Curlin Florida Derby in his first stint with Joseph. He finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby (G1).