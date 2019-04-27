“Win & You’re In” Princess Rooney (G3) Attracts 49 Nominations 9/4/2024

Cox, Joseph, Mott, Bauer with Multiple Nominations

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Three graded stakes winners from the barn of Brad Cox, including Test (G1) runner-up Emery, and two graded stakes winners from the barn of Saffie Joseph Jr., including Honorable Miss (G2) winner Spirit Wind, lead a list of 49 nominations for Gulfstream Park’s $220,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G3), a “Win & You’re In” for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1).

The Princess Rooney, to be run Sept. 21 at seven furlongs, has been won in the past by champions Musical Romance and Ce Ce as well as Stormy Embrace, Gold Mover, Three Witches, Dream Supreme, Hurricane Bertie and Sassy Image.

Fillies from the Cox barn on the nomination list include Emery, Eight Belles (G2) runner-up Impel, Beaumont (G2) winner Denim and Pearls, Fair Ground Oaks (G2) winner Tarifa, and Youalmosthadme.

Along with Spirit Wind, Joseph has nominated Ruffian (G2) winner Soul of an Angel, multiple stakes winners Bluefield, and stakes winner Haulin Ice.

The list of nominated fillies and mares includes Eight Belles winner My Mane Squeeze, graded stakes winner Kirstenbosch and graded stakes placed Anywho from the barn of John Sadler, Prioress (G3) winner Brightwork, Davona Dale (G2) winner Fiona’s Magic, and Inside Information (G2) winner Maryquitecontrary.

Trainer Bill Mott’s My Kentucky Girl, unbeaten Nic’s Style, and Sterling Silver are on the nomination list. Nominations from the Philip Bauer barn are Halina’s Forte, Mighty Madison, Princess Madison, Speedy Traveler, Two Sharp and multiple graded-stakes winner Xigera.

Maryland-based Brittany Russell is represented by Fritchie (G3) winner Apple Picker and Cheetara.

The Princess Rooney will be one of four stakes races run Saturday, Sept. 21 along with the $100,000 Ginger Punch Handicap, the Aventura for 2-year-olds, and the Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint.

The Breeders’ Cup will be held Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar.