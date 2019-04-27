Win N Your In Formidable Favorite for Saturday’s Sharp Susan 8/8/2024

One of Two Juvenile Stakes on 11-Race Program Four Races Scheduled for the Turf

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – For a small filly, Troy Johnson and Maritza Weston’s Win N Your In appears to tower over her six rivals in Saturday’s $95,000 Sharp Susan at Gulfstream Park.

The 6-5 morning-line favorite enters the six-furlong sprint for 2-year-old fillies coming off a 7 ½-length maiden victory that produced the highest Beyer Speed Figure (79) by far for a juvenile filly at Gulfstream this year.

“After that race, she’s grown a little bit, filled out a little bit. Every time she’s run, she’s given me more and more,” trainer Carlos David said.

Win N Your In, a $12,000 purchase at the 2023 OBS Winter sale, looked like a bargain right from the start.

“She’s not a big filly, but she’s never taken a bad step. I like it when horses are doing good and doing everything right coming out of the gate fast,” David said. “She showed me she was going to be a runner. I just didn’t know if she was going to be a stakes filly.”

The daughter of Win Win Win debuted with a third-place finish in a 4 ½-furlong dash at Gulfstream June 6.

“When I first started her, she was a little green and ran third. We weren’t discouraged. Those races are so short. The first races are 4 ½-5 (furlongs). She ran good,” David said. “She improved a lot from that race. She improved a lot off that race. I could tell she learned a lot from it. I was going into the next race really confident.”

The Florida-bred filly rewarded her trainer’s confidence with a thoroughly dominating victory in a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race a month later.

Miguel Vasquez has the return call for the Sharp Susan, which will co-headline Saturday’s 11-race program with the $95,000 Proud Man, a six-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds.

Mark Cherry’s Bee a Queen, who finished a distant second behind Win N Your In last time out, is scheduled to make a bid to break her maiden in the Sharp Susan. The daughter of Khozan finished fourth after breaking a step slow in her June 6 debut at 4 ½ furlongs before finishing second to Win N Your In following a wide trip.

“There’s no doubt that she wants more ground. We were actually going to skip this and just go to a 6 ½ (-furlong) maiden race with her, just knowing she wants more ground, but this kind of came together for her. We’ll give her the opportunity.,” trainer Jena Antonucci said. “I think the maturity, the continued fitness, the maturity that she’s gotten from racing will suit her moving forward from this spot to future spots.”

Jose Morales has the return mount.

Trainer Jose Pinchin and Christian Maingot’s Wiggle An’ Wine enters the Sharp Susan off a 3 ½-length debut victory June 1 at Gulfstream in which the daughter of Awesome Slew pressed the pace into the stretch before drawing clear under Emisael Jaramillo.

Edwin Mundo Rios’ Valiant Kiss, a Javier Gonzalez-trained daughter of Valiant Minister, and Yenise Rosario-Colon’s Thee New Beginning, an Eniel Cordero-trained daughter of Flameaway, also will enter the Sharp Susan off debut wins.

Teresa and David Palmer’s Brenna and Winning Stables Inc. and Larry Fritt’s Vuela Paloma round out the field.

The Sharp Susan is one of two stakes on Gulfstream’s 11-race program Saturday. The Proud Man, for 2-year-old colts and geldings, will be run as Race 10. There are four turf races scheduled on the program.