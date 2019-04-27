Xy Speed Rallies to $75,000 Sunny Island Handicap Triumph 4/27/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Clear Star Stable’s 8-year-old multiple stakes winner Xy Speed, who rode the rail to victory in his prior start, took the overland route when he returned to Gulfstream Park’s turf course and powered to a one-length victory in Saturday’s $75,000 Sunny Island Handicap.

The Sunny Island, a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-olds and up, shared top billing on an 11-race program with the $75,000 Mo’ Green Handicap for fillies and mares 3 and older going one mile on the main track.

Ridden by Edwin Gonzalez for trainer Michael Lerman, Xy Speed ($7.40) covered the distance in 54.41 seconds over a firm course to register his 12th career victory, 11th at the distance and fifth in 12 tries at Gulfstream, pushing his bankroll over $400,000 from 36 lifetime starts.

“He’s the quintessential old warrior, horses that when we grew up you’d see all the time but just aren’t around as often anymore,” Lerman said. “He’s just really special. He shows up every time. He really loves his job.”

Gonzalez was unhurried on the late-running Xy Speed as multiple graded-stakes winner Yes I Am Free, exiting the 5 ½-furlong Shakertown (G2) April 6 at Gulfstream, emerged from an early scrum with the lead, speeding through a quarter-mile in 20.66 seconds pressed by Souper Quest, with Mamba On Three saving ground in third.

Souper Quest forged a short lead after a half in 43.08, but Gonzalez had Xy Speed rolling widest of his nine rivals rounding the far turn and came with a steady run through the stretch to reel in Souper Quest approaching the wire. Smithwick’s Spice, sent off at 14-1, finished third, with 18-1 long shot Mamba On Three fourth and Yes I Am Free fifth.

Kanthari, Oxymore, Detroit City, Full Disclosure and Extendo completed the order of finish. Lighting Clouds and Warrior’s Pride were scratched.

“It set up exactly the way I hoped it would,” Lerman said. “When you looked at the race there were seven of them that were confirmed front-runners. He’s a tactical horse that is at his best when he’s closing like that, and he got his trip. He got around them today. The last time when he won he came up the fence and saved some ground.

“It’s great when you have one with all this back class that you take care of right and he responds,” he added. “He’s been touting himself since he won the last one. It's terrific when it actually works out the way you hope it does.”

Beth’s Dream Rolls to Victory in $75,000 Mo’ Green Handicap

Exactly a week before her trainer Victor Barboza Jr. is scheduled to saddle Grand Mo the First for a start in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Virginia and James Gamble’s Beth’s Dream rolled to a dominating victory in the $75,000 Mo’ Green Handicap.

The 4-5 favorite carried highweight of 121 pounds, including jockey Paco Lopez, in the mile event for fillies and mares on her way to a 3 ¾-length romp.

Beth’s Dream, a 6-year-old stakes-winning daughter of Jess’s Dream, saved ground while stalking the early pace set by Poiema, who ran the first half-mile in 23.27 and 45.94 seconds before tiring. Lopez eased his mount to the outside on the turn into the homestretch, and the Florida-bred winner of seven of 14 career starts kicked in to overpower her rivals.

“Victor told me, ‘Paco, the filly has been training really good for today,’” Lopez said. “When I got to the outside, I had plenty of filly.”

Beth’s Dream ($3.80) ran the one-turn mile in 1:36.31. Abundantia rallied for second, 5 ½ lengths ahead of Dream Concert.