Drive away with a 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid

50 winners share $20K in Free Play

2 winners grab $5K each in Free Play

1 lucky winner scores a 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid!

Receive one entry for every 100 base points earned during the month of August.

25X Entries from 10am - 5pm on 9/1/24. Earn Entries all month long.