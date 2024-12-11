1/ST Racing
DECEMBER-MONDAYS-WENESDAYS-9am-10pm
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in December: $250K Flurries of Fortune 9am - 10pm

Win $250,000 in Cash!!

Play Flurries of Fortune every Monday and Wednesday to win Free Play, Gifts, Drawing entries, and maybe even $250,000 in Cash.

Receive 1 game piece for every 75 base points earned on Mondays and Wednesdays. Earn up to 5 entries each day.

*Excludes 12/25/24 and 12/30/24.

DECEMBER-THURSDAYS-2pm-10pm
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in December: Cheers to You Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Earn 175 points for the gift, unless it’s already yours for fewer points—or free!

*While supplies last, bottles may vary.

DECEMBER-FRIDAYS-10am-Midnight
Casino Promotion

Fridays in December: $75K Funtastic Lotto Series 10am - Midnight

All players actively playing will have a chance to win up to $5,000 each hour.

Prizes are determined on the 5 lotto numbers you select.

Win $20 for matching one number or $5,000 for matching all 5!

DECEMBER-SATURDAYS-Noon-10pm
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in December: $70K Gifts Galore Giveaway Noon - 10pm

5 winners every hour will win a share of over $17,000 in Free Play and Prizes weekly.

Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned beginning at 9am

DECEMBER-SUNDAYS-9am-Midnight
Casino Promotion

Sundays in December: 25X Fuel Your Soul Entries 9am - Midnight

Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned for the $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway on 12/29/24 & 1/4/25 and the 25K Moonlight Masquerade Giveaway on 12/31/24.

DECEMBER-TUESDAYS-2pm-8pm
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in December: Holiday Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

6 winners each hour will win a share of $1,500 in Free Play and Prizes!

WEDNESDAY-DECEMBER-25-JANUARY-1-9pm-Midnight
Casino Promotion

Wednesday, December 25 & Wednesday, January 1: Pick a Gift Game 9pm - Midnight

Everyone is a winner!!

Earn 100 points and play the Pick A Gift game right at the slot machine.

Win $15 - $250 in Free Play. Limit 5 games per customer.

SATURDAY-DECEMBER-29-SATURDAY-JANUARY-4-2pm-10pm
Casino Promotion

Saturday, December 29 & Saturday, January 4: $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Win 1 of 4 NEW KIA Souls!

Win big this season! We’re giving away four Kia Souls—two on December 29 and two on January 4. Don’t miss it!

Earn Entries All Month Long

*Car color may vary

TUESDAY-DECEMBER-31-Noon 1am
Casino Promotion

Tuesday, December 31: $25K Moonlight Masquerade Giveaway Noon - 1am

75 Winners will share $25K in Free Play.

Earn 25 entries for every 100 base points earned on Sundays.

Earn entries all month long.