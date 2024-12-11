Win $250,000 in Cash!!
Play Flurries of Fortune every Monday and Wednesday to win Free Play, Gifts, Drawing entries, and maybe even $250,000 in Cash.
Receive 1 game piece for every 75 base points earned on Mondays and Wednesdays. Earn up to 5 entries each day.
*Excludes 12/25/24 and 12/30/24.
Earn 175 points for the gift, unless it’s already yours for fewer points—or free!
*While supplies last, bottles may vary.
All players actively playing will have a chance to win up to $5,000 each hour.
Prizes are determined on the 5 lotto numbers you select.
Win $20 for matching one number or $5,000 for matching all 5!
5 winners every hour will win a share of over $17,000 in Free Play and Prizes weekly.
Receive 1 entry for every 25 base points earned beginning at 9am
Earn 25X entries for every 100 base points earned for the $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway on 12/29/24 & 1/4/25 and the 25K Moonlight Masquerade Giveaway on 12/31/24.
6 winners each hour will win a share of $1,500 in Free Play and Prizes!
Everyone is a winner!!
Earn 100 points and play the Pick A Gift game right at the slot machine.
Win $15 - $250 in Free Play. Limit 5 games per customer.
Win 1 of 4 NEW KIA Souls!
Win big this season! We’re giving away four Kia Souls—two on December 29 and two on January 4. Don’t miss it!
Earn Entries All Month Long
*Car color may vary
75 Winners will share $25K in Free Play.
Earn 25 entries for every 100 base points earned on Sundays.
Earn entries all month long.