2026 Curlin Florida Derby

There’s nothing like being at the Curlin Florida Derby! A true spectacle on and off the track, the Curlin Florida Derby is the place to see and be seen for the fans and the horse racing community. Take in the action and immerse in the moments as the industry’s top horse owners, trainers and jockeys set the stage for the biggest race day in South Florida.

The Curlin Florida Derby is a showcase of the world’s best horses and jockeys, who all are competing for the coveted title of Florida Derby Winner on their road to the Triple Crown.

This year's 75th running of the Florida Derby will headline a program with 10 stakes, five graded, worth $2.45 million in purses. Forty-six starters in the 1 1/8-mile event for 3-year-olds have gone on to win a remarkable 62 Triple Crown races, including 26 Kentucky Derby wins.