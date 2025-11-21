Birthdate: Oct. 1, 1994

Birthplace: Chorrera, Panama

Residence: Hallandale, FL



Career: Made a big move during the 2020-2021 Championship Meet finishing eighth in wins and ninth in purses earned after finishing the previous year 14th in wins. Victories included winning the Glass Slipper with Descente and the Sunshine Sprint with Cajun Brother, who he would ride to a third-place finish in the Gulfstream Sprint (G3).



Finished in the top three in purses earned and wins during Gulfstream’s 2021 summer meet. Won the two-thirds of the 2020 Florida Sire Stakes over the summer with Princess Secret.



Finished in the top 10 in wins during the 2018-19 Championship Meet and top 12 in purses. Followed that up by finishing third during Gulfstream’s spring meet in wins and tied for second in wins during the summer meet.



Won the Hollywood Beach Stakes and was second in the $400,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes My Dear Girl with Filly Jean King.



Had a breakthrough winter at the 2017-18 Championship Meet, ranking ninth in wins in 11th in purses earned and riding Whereshetoldmetogo to victory in the American Fabius. Finished third in wins and fourth in purses (59/$1.77 million) at Gulfstream’s spring meet, and second in purses and fourth in wins at the summer stand ($1.9 million/44). Won several stakes led by the FSS Dr. Fager aboard Cajun Firecracker. Surpassed career highs in wins and purse earnings set in 2017.



Enjoyed a successful season at Gulfstream’s 2016-17 Championship Meet, more than doubling his wins and nearly matching that feat in purse earnings from the previous winter. Vasquez established singleseason career highs in 2017 with 124 wins and $3 million in purse earnings.



During the 2015-16 Championship Meet Vasquez ranked in the top 20 in wins (14) and purses earned ($468,415) despite having just 218 mounts.



Finished seventh with his first starter in the U.S., Toro Femme, on Nov. 9, 2014 at Gulfstream Park West. First winner came there six days later aboard K B Biorhythms. Won two of four races in his Gulfstream Park debut Dec. 7, 2014.



Other: Graduated from the Laffit Pincay Jr. riding school in his native Panama.