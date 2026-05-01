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Santa Anita Logo
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Friday
May
01
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Live Racing

May 1 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Casino Promotion

Fridays in May: Mystery Wheel Multiplier Fridays 9am - 3am

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Saturday
May
02
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Live Racing

May 2 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
English Channel, 3YO, 1 M / Turf - $100,000
Honey Ryder, 3YO / F, 1 M / Turf - $100,000
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Racing

Kentucky Derby Day Ten Palms

Learn MoreRESERVE A TABLE
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Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

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Racing Promotion

Racing Royalty Raffle

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Saturdays in May Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in May: The All New $90K Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

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Sunday
May
03
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Live Racing

May 3 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
The Thirsty Fish, 4YO&UP, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $75,000
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo Sunday, 3 and 17 in May
Casino Promotion

Sundays, May 3 & 17: Bonus Free Play / Bonus Free Play 9am - Midnight

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Monday
May
04
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo Mondays in May
Casino Promotion

Mondays in May: 5X Wheel of Winners Entries 9am - Midnight

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Tuesday
May
05
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Double Scoop Tuesdays 9am - 10pm

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Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Two-For Tuesdays 9am - Midnight

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Wednesday
May
06
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Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in May: Wager & Win 9am - Midnight

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Thursday
May
07
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Casino Promotion

Thursdays in May: Badgley Mischka Handbag Collection Noon - 8pm

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Friday
May
08
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Live Racing

May 8 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Finish Line Franks

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Casino Promotion

Fridays in May: Mystery Wheel Multiplier Fridays 9am - 3am

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Saturday
May
09
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Live Racing

May 9 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Royal Palm Juvenile, 2YO, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $125,000
Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, 2YO / F, 5 Furlong / Turf - $125,000
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Entertainment

Fan Day - May 9

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Racing Promotion

Racing Royalty Raffle

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Saturdays in May Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in May: The All New $90K Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

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Sunday
May
10
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Live Racing

May 10 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Rollover Pick 3

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Casino Promotion

Sundays, May 10 & 31: Sunday Reward Reveal 9am - Midnight

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Monday
May
11
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo Mondays in May
Casino Promotion

Mondays in May: 5X Wheel of Winners Entries 9am - Midnight

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Tuesday
May
12
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Double Scoop Tuesdays 9am - 10pm

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Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Two-For Tuesdays 9am - Midnight

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Wednesday
May
13
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Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in May: Wager & Win 9am - Midnight

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Thursday
May
14
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Casino Promotion

Thursdays in May: Badgley Mischka Handbag Collection Noon - 8pm

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Friday
May
15
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Live Racing

May 15 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing

Silks Simulcast Takeover

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Racing Promotion

Finish Line Franks

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Casino Promotion

Fridays in May: Mystery Wheel Multiplier Fridays 9am - 3am

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Saturday
May
16
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Live Racing

May 16 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Mr. Steele, 4YO&UP, 1 M / Turf - $100,000
Monroe, 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 M / Turf - $100,000
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Entertainment

Preakness 151 Viewing at Ten Palms

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
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Racing

Silks Simulcast Takeover

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Racing Promotion

Racing Royalty Raffle

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Saturdays in May Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in May: The All New $90K Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Sunday
May
17
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Live Racing

May 17 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Roar, 3YO, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
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Racing Promotion

Rollover Pick 3

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Gulfstream Park Casino Promo Sunday, 3 and 17 in May
Casino Promotion

Sundays, May 3 & 17: Bonus Free Play / Bonus Free Play 9am - Midnight

Learn More
Monday
May
18
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo Mondays in May
Casino Promotion

Mondays in May: 5X Wheel of Winners Entries 9am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
May
19
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Double Scoop Tuesdays 9am - 10pm

Learn More
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Two-For Tuesdays 9am - Midnight

Learn More
Wednesday
May
20
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Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in May: Wager & Win 9am - Midnight

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Thursday
May
21
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Casino Promotion

Thursdays in May: Badgley Mischka Handbag Collection Noon - 8pm

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Friday
May
22
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Live Racing

May 22 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Finish Line Franks

Learn More
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Casino Promotion

Fridays in May: Mystery Wheel Multiplier Fridays 9am - 3am

Learn More
Saturday
May
23
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Live Racing

May 23 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Game Face, 3YO / F, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
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Entertainment

Taste at the Track - Martinis, Paninis, & Linguine

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Racing Royalty Raffle

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Saturdays in May Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in May: The All New $90K Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Sunday
May
24
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Live Racing

May 24 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Rollover Pick 3

Learn More
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Casino Promotion

Sunday, May 24: Grill and Chill / Publix Gift Cards Noon - 10pm

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Monday
May
25
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo Mondays in May
Casino Promotion

Mondays in May: 5X Wheel of Winners Entries 9am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
May
26
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Double Scoop Tuesdays 9am - 10pm

Learn More
Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in May: Two-For Tuesdays 9am - Midnight

Learn More
Wednesday
May
27
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Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in May: Wager & Win 9am - Midnight

Learn More
Thursday
May
28
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Casino Promotion

Thursdays in May: Badgley Mischka Handbag Collection Noon - 8pm

Learn More
Friday
May
29
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Live Racing

May 29 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Finish Line Franks

Learn More
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Casino Promotion

Fridays in May: Mystery Wheel Multiplier Fridays 9am - 3am

Learn More
Saturday
May
30
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Live Racing

May 30 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Racing Royalty Raffle

Learn More
Saturdays in May Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in May: The All New $90K Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Sunday
May
31
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Live Racing

May 31 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
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Racing Promotion

Rollover Pick 3

Learn More
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Casino Promotion

Sundays, May 10 & 31: Sunday Reward Reveal 9am - Midnight

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Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

PEGASUS2022 0129 173041-5983 ALIVECOVERAGE@2x

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.