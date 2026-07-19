Monday is the new Friday - plan your visit for an afternoon of Monday racing, July 13 - August 31.

Special events, promotions, & wagers include:

1/ST Rewards:

Fast Track Mondays – Wager $50 on Mondays to receive a drawing entry for a chance at $500 in wagering credit. Earn up to 5 entries each Monday. Drawings to be held before the last race.

Free Gulfstream Swag - First 50 guests on Mondays receive free Gulfstream Park swag. Items include cinch bags, can koozies, cooler bags, sunshades, & more.

Silks Simulcast: $3 Mondays – Fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs, $3 pretzels, $3 cheese pizza slices

Breezeway Bar: $3 Budweiser drafts

Ten Palms: Open for dining Friday through Monday, with featured specials every Monday during racing.

Guests can sign up for a free 1/ST Reward membership in Silks Simulcast.



Horseplayers can look forward to the return of turf racing, along with four new player-friendly wagers designed to enhance the racing experience. Plus, every Monday offers the chance to cash in on the Rainbow Pick 6 Mandatory Payout, giving fans another exciting reason to be part of the action.