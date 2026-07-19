Gulfstream Park’s summer racing schedule takes an exciting turn July 13 - August 31 with live racing every Monday. Each Monday program will include a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6, three new wagers, food & drink specials, and giveaways.
Monday is the new Friday - plan your visit for an afternoon of Monday racing, July 13 - August 31.
Special events, promotions, & wagers include:
1/ST Rewards:
Fast Track Mondays – Wager $50 on Mondays to receive a drawing entry for a chance at $500 in wagering credit. Earn up to 5 entries each Monday. Drawings to be held before the last race.
Free Gulfstream Swag - First 50 guests on Mondays receive free Gulfstream Park swag. Items include cinch bags, can koozies, cooler bags, sunshades, & more.
Silks Simulcast: $3 Mondays – Fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs, $3 pretzels, $3 cheese pizza slices
Breezeway Bar: $3 Budweiser drafts
Ten Palms: Open for dining Friday through Monday, with featured specials every Monday during racing.
Guests can sign up for a free 1/ST Reward membership in Silks Simulcast.
Horseplayers can look forward to the return of turf racing, along with four new player-friendly wagers designed to enhance the racing experience. Plus, every Monday offers the chance to cash in on the Rainbow Pick 6 Mandatory Payout, giving fans another exciting reason to be part of the action.
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park
DATES
Mondays
July 13 - Aug 31
Jul 20, 2026
Jul 19, 2026BOOK A TABLE
Jul 25, 2026GET TICKETS
Aug 8, 2026Learn More
Aug 29, 2026GET TICKETS