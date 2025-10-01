This Taste at the Track even is all about Bourbon & BBQ. Enjoy premier racing featuring the G2 Fountain of Youth and the G2 Gulfstream Park Mile.

$100 Standard Admission - 1PM-4PM

$125 VIP - Noon-4PM (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.

Food Menu

Fried Pickles, Ranch Dressing

BBQ Brisket Sliders

Nashville Hot Pulled Hot Chicken Sliders

Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings

Killer Hogs Pulled pork Nachos, Chicago Spicy Bourbon BBQ

Grilled Tri-Tip, Tennessee Red Vinegar BBQ

St. Louis Style BBQ Spare Ribs

South Carolina BBQ Roasted Pork Belly

Cedar Plank Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon

Smoked Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Pimento Mac N Cheese



Variety of assorted mini desserts

