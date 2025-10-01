1/ST Racing
Taste at the Track: Bourbon & BBQ returns on Saturday, Feb 28. Experience unlimited tastings of traditional BBQ bites and crafted bourbon cocktails. Located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park in the Flamingo Room, boasting panoramic race track views for the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Saturday
Feb
28
GET TICKETS

This Taste at the Track even is all about Bourbon & BBQ. Enjoy premier racing featuring the G2 Fountain of Youth and the G2 Gulfstream Park Mile.

  • $100 Standard Admission - 1PM-4PM

  • $125 VIP - Noon-4PM (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.

Food Menu
Fried Pickles, Ranch Dressing
BBQ Brisket Sliders
Nashville Hot Pulled Hot Chicken Sliders
Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings
Killer Hogs Pulled pork Nachos, Chicago Spicy Bourbon BBQ
Grilled Tri-Tip, Tennessee Red Vinegar BBQ
St. Louis Style BBQ Spare Ribs
South Carolina BBQ Roasted Pork Belly
Cedar Plank Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon
Smoked Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Pimento Mac N Cheese

Variety of assorted mini desserts

LOCATION
Flamingo Room | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
Saturday, February 28
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM - 4PM GA Ticket

