Step inside a waking dream! Cirque du Soleil Miami: LUZIA immerses you in a world of acrobatics, music, and stunning visuals, bringing the sights and sounds of Mexico to life. Under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park, February 19th - April 25th, 2026
Cirque du Soleil presents LUZIA in Miami, an extraordinary celebration of Mexican culture, mythology, and natural beauty. Guided by light and rain, the show takes you on a dreamlike journey filled with breathtaking acrobatics and immersive visuals. Experience the vibrant colors, music, and stories of Mexico in a surreal and magical world.
LOCATION
Under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park
DATES
February 19th - April 25th, 2026
Shows and times vary.
