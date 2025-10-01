1/ST Racing
Step inside a waking dream! Cirque du Soleil Miami: LUZIA immerses you in a world of acrobatics, music, and stunning visuals, bringing the sights and sounds of Mexico to life. Under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park, February 19th - April 25th, 2026

on:

Thursday
Feb
19
Saturday
Apr
25
GET TICKETS

Cirque du Soleil presents LUZIA in Miami, an extraordinary celebration of Mexican culture, mythology, and natural beauty. Guided by light and rain, the show takes you on a dreamlike journey filled with breathtaking acrobatics and immersive visuals. Experience the vibrant colors, music, and stories of Mexico in a surreal and magical world.

LOCATION
Under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park

DATES
February 19th - April 25th, 2026
Shows and times vary.

EVENTS/TICKETING

