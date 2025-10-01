Please note that we are at capacity for runners and registration is closed. We invite you to watch and cheer on your favorite short-legged racer.

Be advised that ONLY registered and confirmed racers are permitted on property. No other dogs or animals allowed.



The Shortest Race on the Track: Corgis Dash at Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park will host a special Corgi Race event, the Coastal Corgi Classic, on March 14, offering a unique, family-friendly entertainment feature to complement the live racing program. The event will showcase registered corgi dogs competing in a series of short, controlled sprint races conducted under strict safety, operational, and animal welfare guidelines on the dirt track.

Event Details:

4 qualifying heats.

Top 3 finishers of each heat advance to the Championship race.

Medals and trophies presented to the top 3 winners.

Swag bags for all entrants including dog bowls, tennis balls, and more.

Think you've got the fastest Corgi? Learn how to enter below!

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS A CORGI ONLY EVENT. NO OTHER BREEDS WILL BE ALLOWED ON PROPERTY.

Please register your corgi using the form below. (Last day to enter your corgi is Sunday, March 1). REGISTRATION IS NOW CLOSED.



IMPORTANT: All owners or handlers are required to submit AKC registration documentation, current vaccination records, and any additional required health or identification paperwork upon check-in.

Race Day Rules:

All dogs must be on a leash at all times before and after their race.

Owner/handler is responsible for their dog at all times, including cleaning up after their dog.

Dog owners must follow the instructions of Gulfstream Park staff at all times. Dogs can be expelled from Gulfstream Park for any reason.

The event may include public address announcements, participant recognition, and designated photo opportunities.

Check-in is from 11am to 12pm at the Carousel Club Garden.

This event reflects Gulfstream Park Racing’s ongoing commitment to innovative, community-focused entertainment while maintaining the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and animal care.

2026 COASTAL CORGI CLASSIC OFFICIAL RULES