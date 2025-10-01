1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
background asset

Celebrate everything Irish by joining us for St. Patrick's Weekend Dining at Ten Palms on March 14 & 15, 2026.

on:

Saturday
Mar
14
Sunday
Mar
15
RSVP NOW

Elevate your St. Patrick's Day with a unique and delicious experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. Gather your family and friends for endless dining and the excitement of live horse racing. A perfect location for families, friends, and racing enthusiasts to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style. Savor the flavors of Ireland and capture the fun with our complimentary photo booth.

MENU - MAR 14
Salad Bar
Fruit Platter
Charcuterie & Cheese

Seafood Bar
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco

Pasta Station

Carving Station
Roast Turkey, Prime Rib, Corned Beef
Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce

Mains + Sides
Killarney Shepherd's Pie
Baked Chicken with Whiskey Cream Sauce
Boiled Parsley Potatoes
Baked Salmon with Irish Butter Sauce
Bangers with Brown Onion Gravy
Bacon Fried Cabbage
Braised Short Rib with Guinness Gravy
Roasted Parsnips
Lobster Stuffed Tomatoes

Pub Beer Cheese with Pretzels
Corned Beef & Cabbage Cheese Quesadillas
Fish & Chips

MENU - MAR 15
Salad Bar
Fruit Platter
Charcuterie & Cheese

Seafood Bar
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco

Omelet Station
Carving Station
Turkey, Prime Rib, Corned Beef
Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce

Mains + Sides
Bacon
Brisket Hash
Beer Cheese Mac N Cheese
Baked Salmon with Irish Butter Sauce
Killarney Shepherd's Pie
Parsley Buttered Potatoes
Baked Chicken with Irish Cream Sauce
Grilled Beef with Guinness Gravy
Irish Loaded Scrambled Eggs

Corned Beef & Cabbage Sliders
Spinach Dip & Chips
Irish Soda Bread

LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
March 14 & 15, 2026
Starting at 11:00 AM

EVENTS/TICKETING

Upcoming events

1920x1080 Breakfast-2026 (2)

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park Saturdays Jan-Mar

Mar 21, 2026

Learn More
Cirque du Soleil Miami Luzia-1920x1080

Cirque du Soleil Miami: LUZIA

Apr 25, 2026

GET TICKETS
1920x1080 TV-Slate Corgi Coastal SAFE V2

Coastal Corgi Classic

Mar 14, 2026

Learn More
1920x1080 St Patricks Brunch-2026 3

St. Patrick's Weekend Dining at Ten Palms

Mar 14, 2026

RSVP NOW
1920x1080 SPACE Florida Derby On Sale-2026

2026 Curlin Florida Derby

Mar 28, 2026

GET TICKETS
FLD TATT 16x9 No Address (1)

Wine & Tapas

Mar 28, 2026

GET TICKETS
1920x1080 Easter Brunch-2026

Easter Brunch at Ten Palms

Apr 5, 2026

GET TICKETS