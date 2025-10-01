St. Patrick's Weekend Dining at Ten Palms

Elevate your St. Patrick's Day with a unique and delicious experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. Gather your family and friends for endless dining and the excitement of live horse racing. A perfect location for families, friends, and racing enthusiasts to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style. Savor the flavors of Ireland and capture the fun with our complimentary photo booth.



MENU - MAR 14

Salad Bar

Fruit Platter

Charcuterie & Cheese



Seafood Bar

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco



Pasta Station



Carving Station

Roast Turkey, Prime Rib, Corned Beef

Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce



Mains + Sides

Killarney Shepherd's Pie

Baked Chicken with Whiskey Cream Sauce

Boiled Parsley Potatoes

Baked Salmon with Irish Butter Sauce

Bangers with Brown Onion Gravy

Bacon Fried Cabbage

Braised Short Rib with Guinness Gravy

Roasted Parsnips

Lobster Stuffed Tomatoes



Pub Beer Cheese with Pretzels

Corned Beef & Cabbage Cheese Quesadillas

Fish & Chips



MENU - MAR 15

Salad Bar

Fruit Platter

Charcuterie & Cheese



Seafood Bar

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco



Omelet Station

Carving Station

Turkey, Prime Rib, Corned Beef

Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce



Mains + Sides

Bacon

Brisket Hash

Beer Cheese Mac N Cheese

Baked Salmon with Irish Butter Sauce

Killarney Shepherd's Pie

Parsley Buttered Potatoes

Baked Chicken with Irish Cream Sauce

Grilled Beef with Guinness Gravy

Irish Loaded Scrambled Eggs



Corned Beef & Cabbage Sliders

Spinach Dip & Chips

Irish Soda Bread

