Celebrate everything Irish by joining us for St. Patrick's Weekend Dining at Ten Palms on March 14 & 15, 2026.
Elevate your St. Patrick's Day with a unique and delicious experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. Gather your family and friends for endless dining and the excitement of live horse racing. A perfect location for families, friends, and racing enthusiasts to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style. Savor the flavors of Ireland and capture the fun with our complimentary photo booth.
MENU - MAR 14
Salad Bar
Fruit Platter
Charcuterie & Cheese
Seafood Bar
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco
Pasta Station
Carving Station
Roast Turkey, Prime Rib, Corned Beef
Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce
Mains + Sides
Killarney Shepherd's Pie
Baked Chicken with Whiskey Cream Sauce
Boiled Parsley Potatoes
Baked Salmon with Irish Butter Sauce
Bangers with Brown Onion Gravy
Bacon Fried Cabbage
Braised Short Rib with Guinness Gravy
Roasted Parsnips
Lobster Stuffed Tomatoes
Pub Beer Cheese with Pretzels
Corned Beef & Cabbage Cheese Quesadillas
Fish & Chips
MENU - MAR 15
Salad Bar
Fruit Platter
Charcuterie & Cheese
Seafood Bar
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco
Omelet Station
Carving Station
Turkey, Prime Rib, Corned Beef
Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce
Mains + Sides
Bacon
Brisket Hash
Beer Cheese Mac N Cheese
Baked Salmon with Irish Butter Sauce
Killarney Shepherd's Pie
Parsley Buttered Potatoes
Baked Chicken with Irish Cream Sauce
Grilled Beef with Guinness Gravy
Irish Loaded Scrambled Eggs
Corned Beef & Cabbage Sliders
Spinach Dip & Chips
Irish Soda Bread
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
March 14 & 15, 2026
Starting at 11:00 AM
