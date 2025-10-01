Taste at the Track: Martinis, Paninis, & Linguine returns on Saturday, May 23 in the Flamingo Room. This unlimited-tasting event is all about celebrating Italian cuisine.
Savor an endless array of Italian-inspired bites, paired with your favorite martinis, wines, + handcrafted cocktails. From artfully crafted paninis, to decadent pastas, indulge in an effortlessly fun day and savor every moment at the track. With convenient wagering options and elevated race track views, you can place your bets with ease and cheer on your favorite picks.
$85 VIP - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings plus priority seating).
$60 General Admission - 1pm – 4pm
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.
LOCATION
Flamingo Room | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 23rd
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM - 4PM GA Ticket
May 10, 2026RSVP