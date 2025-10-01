Taste at the Track - Martinis, Paninis, & Linguine

Savor an endless array of Italian-inspired bites, paired with your favorite martinis, wines, + handcrafted cocktails. From artfully crafted paninis, to decadent pastas, indulge in an effortlessly fun day and savor every moment at the track. With convenient wagering options and elevated race track views, you can place your bets with ease and cheer on your favorite picks.

$85 VIP - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings plus priority seating).

$60 General Admission - 1pm – 4pm

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.