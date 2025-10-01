1/ST Racing
Make plans for a unique day at the races with a Mardi Gras festive brunch in Ten Palms on February 21 & 22.

Saturday
Feb
21
Sunday
Feb
22
Elevate your weekend with a festive trackside brunch experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. This dining experience will feature an abundant spread of classic brunch favorites and Cajun fare. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa with brunch purchase and snap a commemorative picture in our open air photo booth.

Festive Buffet, Photo Booth, & Complimentary Mimosa (21+)

MENU
Salad Bar
Fresh Fruit Platter
Charcuterie & Cheese

Seafood Bar
Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Potatoes, Corn
Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco

Carving Station
Roast Turkey, Prime Rib, Honey Ham

Mains & Sides
Chicken & Andouille Jambalaya
Dirty Rice
Creamy Cajun Chicken
Blackened Salmon
Mixed Vegetables
Brabant Potatoes
Crawfish Mac n Cheese
Bourbon Street Steak
Shrimp Etouffee with White Rice
Muffaletta Sandwich
Fried Green Tomatoes with Jumbo Lump Crab Remoulade
Char Broiled Oysters

Desserts
King Cake, Beignets, Pecan Pralines

Mardi Gras Brunch
Ten Palms
February 21 and 22

