Elevate your weekend with a festive trackside brunch experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. This dining experience will feature an abundant spread of classic brunch favorites and Cajun fare. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa with brunch purchase and snap a commemorative picture in our open air photo booth.

Festive Buffet, Photo Booth, & Complimentary Mimosa (21+)



MENU

Salad Bar

Fresh Fruit Platter

Charcuterie & Cheese



Seafood Bar

Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Potatoes, Corn

Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce, Lemon, Tabasco



Carving Station

Roast Turkey, Prime Rib, Honey Ham



Mains & Sides

Chicken & Andouille Jambalaya

Dirty Rice

Creamy Cajun Chicken

Blackened Salmon

Mixed Vegetables

Brabant Potatoes

Crawfish Mac n Cheese

Bourbon Street Steak

Shrimp Etouffee with White Rice

Muffaletta Sandwich

Fried Green Tomatoes with Jumbo Lump Crab Remoulade

Char Broiled Oysters



Desserts

King Cake, Beignets, Pecan Pralines