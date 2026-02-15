Get ready for the GREATEST Sunday of the year!! 🏈



Sunday, February 8th, we’re having a magical Big Game watch party at Carousel Club. Catch the MAIN EVENT LIVE on our GIANT screen and witness all the excitement in an electrifying atmosphere- from GAME SOUND during the main event, to music during commercial breaks.

Our MASSIVE screen is sure to provide the ULTIMATE BIG GAME viewing experience as you cheer on your favorite team to victory!

Table reservations encouraged.