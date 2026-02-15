Come and catch the BIG GAME on our GIANT SCREEN with live game sound!
Get ready for the GREATEST Sunday of the year!! 🏈
Sunday, February 8th, we’re having a magical Big Game watch party at Carousel Club. Catch the MAIN EVENT LIVE on our GIANT screen and witness all the excitement in an electrifying atmosphere- from GAME SOUND during the main event, to music during commercial breaks.
Our MASSIVE screen is sure to provide the ULTIMATE BIG GAME viewing experience as you cheer on your favorite team to victory!
Table reservations encouraged.
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sunday, February 8
5:30 PM
Feb 15, 2026RESERVE A TABLE
Feb 19, 2026GET TICKETS
Feb 21, 2026RSVP NOW
Feb 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 14, 2026Learn More
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS