Elevate your Valentine's weekend with a festive trackside brunch experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. This dining experience will feature an abundant spread of classic brunch favorites, fresh seafood, salads, and themed desserts. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa with brunch purchase and snap a commemorative picture in our open air photo booth.
Festive Buffet, Photo Booth, & Complimentary Mimosa (21+)
$60++ per person
Items may vary
Menu Features
Salad Bar - Caesar, Mixed Greens
Fresh Fruit
Charcuterie & Cheese
Seafood Bar
Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Cocktail, Lemon, Tabasco
Pasta Station
Carving Station
Turkey, Prime Rib, Ham with Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce
Mains & Sides
Marry Me Chicken
Lobster Ravioli with Pistachio Cream
Mushroom, Spinach, & Gruyere Stuffed Pork Loin
Steak A Poivre
Baked Gnocchi in Arrabbiata Sauce
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Hot Honey Smoked Salmon
Green Beans Almandine
French Onion Fingerling Potatoes
Valentine's Brunch Bar Feature
Heart Shaped Chicken & Waffles
Red Velvet Pancakes
Souffle Eggs
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
February 14 & 15, 2026
Starting at 11:00 AM
Feb 19, 2026GET TICKETS
Feb 21, 2026RSVP NOW
Feb 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 14, 2026Learn More
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS