Elevate your Valentine's weekend with a festive trackside brunch experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. This dining experience will feature an abundant spread of classic brunch favorites, fresh seafood, salads, and themed desserts. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa with brunch purchase and snap a commemorative picture in our open air photo booth.

Festive Buffet, Photo Booth, & Complimentary Mimosa (21+)



$60++ per person

Items may vary

Menu Features

Salad Bar - Caesar, Mixed Greens

Fresh Fruit

Charcuterie & Cheese



Seafood Bar

Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Cocktail, Lemon, Tabasco



Pasta Station

Carving Station

Turkey, Prime Rib, Ham with Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce

Mains & Sides

Marry Me Chicken

Lobster Ravioli with Pistachio Cream

Mushroom, Spinach, & Gruyere Stuffed Pork Loin

Steak A Poivre

Baked Gnocchi in Arrabbiata Sauce

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Hot Honey Smoked Salmon

Green Beans Almandine

French Onion Fingerling Potatoes



Valentine's Brunch Bar Feature

Heart Shaped Chicken & Waffles

Red Velvet Pancakes

Souffle Eggs