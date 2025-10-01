1/ST Racing
Elevate your Valentine's weekend with a festive trackside brunch experience in Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. This dining experience will feature an abundant spread of classic brunch favorites, fresh seafood, salads, and themed desserts. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa with brunch purchase and snap a commemorative picture in our open air photo booth.

Festive Buffet, Photo Booth, & Complimentary Mimosa (21+)

$60++ per person
Items may vary

Menu Features
Salad Bar - Caesar, Mixed Greens
Fresh Fruit
Charcuterie & Cheese

Seafood Bar
Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Cocktail, Lemon, Tabasco

Pasta Station

Carving Station
Turkey, Prime Rib, Ham with Beef Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Cranberry Sauce

Mains & Sides
Marry Me Chicken
Lobster Ravioli with Pistachio Cream
Mushroom, Spinach, & Gruyere Stuffed Pork Loin
Steak A Poivre
Baked Gnocchi in Arrabbiata Sauce
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Hot Honey Smoked Salmon
Green Beans Almandine
French Onion Fingerling Potatoes

Valentine's Brunch Bar Feature
Heart Shaped Chicken & Waffles
Red Velvet Pancakes
Souffle Eggs

LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
February 14 & 15, 2026
Starting at 11:00 AM

