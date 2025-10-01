Savor an afternoon of unlimited tastings with a variety of wine and bubbles, perfectly paired with artfully crafted tapas and South Florida Chef creations. Unwind trackside with a refined experience while you take in the thrill of world-class racing during the Curlin Florida Derby.

Indulge in local specialty creations by James Beard Nominated Chefs, Brad Kilgore, Jose Mendin, Jeff McInnis & Janine Booth, as well as Gulfstream Park's very own, Chef Jason Glus.



$175 Admission - 1pm – 5pm

$225 VIP - 12pm - 5pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).

Click here for menu

Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.