Taste at the Trac returns on Saturday, March 28 during the Curlin Florida Derby. This year's unlimited tasting event features an enhanced experience with a Taste of South Florida provided by local top chefs.
Savor an afternoon of unlimited tastings with a variety of wine and bubbles, perfectly paired with artfully crafted tapas and South Florida Chef creations. Unwind trackside with a refined experience while you take in the thrill of world-class racing during the Curlin Florida Derby.
Indulge in local specialty creations by James Beard Nominated Chefs, Brad Kilgore, Jose Mendin, Jeff McInnis & Janine Booth, as well as Gulfstream Park's very own, Chef Jason Glus.
$175 Admission - 1pm – 5pm
$225 VIP - 12pm - 5pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).
Click here for menu
Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.
LOCATION
Flamingo Room | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 28
12PM - 5PM VIP Ticket
1PM - 5PM GA Ticket
