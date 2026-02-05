1/ST and Arranca TV Launch New Spanish-Language Horse Racing Channel 2/5/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - 1/ST today announced a new partnership with Arranca TV, launching a dedicated Spanish-language horse racing channel on YouTube designed to deliver live race coverage, analysis, and original programming to Spanish-speaking fans across the United States and internationally.

The channel is available now on YouTube: click here to view.

The Arranca TV channel will feature live race coverage from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park from Thursday through Sunday, along with interactive live chats, interviews, and behind-the-scenes access that bring fans closer to the sport’s biggest moments.

“Having covered horse racing at the highest level for years, launching Arranca TV allows me to bring Spanish-speaking fans closer to the sport with the depth, emotion, and professionalism they deserve,” said Pedro Casella, founder of Arranca TV. “Working alongside 1/ST makes that vision possible.”

Arranca TV will operate under a three-tier subscription model, offering fans flexible access ranging from live race broadcasts and interactive chats to premium weekly programming, exclusive handicapping content, and VIP-level engagement with Casella and the Arranca TV team. The platform is designed to deliver a more immersive, personalized experience for racing fans at every level.

In addition to the YouTube presence, Arranca TV will also be offering a subscription-based viewing option through its official website, ArrancaTV.com, which is currently under construction. This platform is being developed to provide fans with another way to enjoy live racing from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park, particularly for audiences in markets where YouTube subscriptions can be more challenging.

Both platforms will operate under the same paid-access model and are designed to complement each other while expanding reach and improving the overall fan experience

Joining Casella is Claudia Spadaro, an acclaimed racing content creator and racing personality who will serve as Arranca TV’s on-site reporter. Spadaro will provide paddock coverage, winner’s circle interviews, and race-day reporting. Spadaro made history as the first woman to broadcast major horse racing events in Spanish including the Breeders’ Cup, Preakness Stakes, and Pegasus World Cup.

“Arranca TV is exactly the kind of platform we want to support - authentic voices, deep racing knowledge, and real interaction with fans,” said Joe Longo, Chief Revenue Officer at 1/ST. “Pedro Casella and Claudia Spadaro understand how to tell racing’s story in Spanish, and this partnership helps bring the sport closer to a broader audience in a modern, engaging way.”

The launch of Arranca TV underscores 1/ST’s ongoing commitment to expanding access, representation, and engagement for Thoroughbred racing fans worldwide through innovative digital platforms.