1/ST and Arranca TV Launch New Spanish-Language Horse Racing Channel 2/5/2026

(HALLANDALE BEACH, FL) February 5, 2026 - 1/ST today announced a new partnership with Arranca TV, launching a dedicated Spanish-language horse racing channel on YouTube designed to deliver live race coverage, analysis, and original programming to Spanish-speaking fans across the United States and internationally.

The channel is available now on YouTube https://youtube.com/@arrancatv

The Arranca TV channel will feature live race coverage from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park from Thursday through Sunday, along with interactive live chats, interviews, and behind-the-scenes access that bring fans closer to the sport’s biggest moments.

“Having covered horse racing at the highest level for years, launching Arranca TV allows me to bring Spanish-speaking fans closer to the sport with the depth, emotion, and professionalism they deserve,” said Pedro Casella, founder of Arranca TV. “Working alongside 1/ST makes that vision possible.”

Arranca TV will operate under a three-tier subscription model, offering fans flexible access ranging from live race broadcasts and interactive chats to premium weekly programming, exclusive handicapping content, and VIP-level engagement with Casella and the Arranca TV team. The platform is designed to deliver a more immersive, personalized experience for racing fans at every level.

In addition to the YouTube presence, Arranca TV will also be offering a subscription-based viewing option through its official website, ArrancaTV.com, which is currently under construction. This platform is being developed to provide fans with another way to enjoy live racing from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park, particularly for audiences in markets where YouTube subscriptions can be more challenging.

Both platforms will operate under the same paid-access model and are designed to complement each other while expanding reach and improving the overall fan experience

Joining Casella is Claudia Spadaro, an acclaimed racing content creator and racing personality who will serve as Arranca TV’s on-site reporter. Spadaro will provide paddock coverage, winner’s circle interviews, and race-day reporting. Spadaro made history as the first woman to broadcast major horse racing events in Spanish including the Breeders’ Cup, Preakness Stakes, and Pegasus World Cup.

“Arranca TV is exactly the kind of platform we want to support - authentic voices, deep racing knowledge, and real interaction with fans,” said Joe Longo, Chief Revenue Officer at 1/ST. “Pedro Casella and Claudia Spadaro understand how to tell racing’s story in Spanish, and this partnership helps bring the sport closer to a broader audience in a modern, engaging way.” The launch of Arranca TV underscores 1/ST’s ongoing commitment to expanding access, representation, and engagement for Thoroughbred racing fans worldwide through innovative digital platforms.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); and The Preakness Stakes (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

About Arranca TV

Arranca TV is a premium digital platform dedicated to Spanish-language coverage of U.S. Thoroughbred racing, combining live broadcasts, expert analysis, original programming, and direct fan interaction.