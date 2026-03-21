1/ST Welcomes Ed Brown Society Interns Rivers, Seraphin 3/16/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ed Brown Fellow Leah Rivers and Ed Brown Scholar Asya Seraphin will begin spring internships with 1/ST as it continues to work with the Ed Brown Society to create opportunities for young people to gain industry experience across various departments at Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park and Preakness 151.

This is the fifth year 1/ST has contributed funding to support Ed Brown Fellows and Scholars. Students receive ongoing direction from the Ed Brown Society as they progress toward the goal of permanent professional placements within the industry.

Leah is a graduate student at Florida Atlantic University pursuing her MBA in sports management. She was a middle-distance runner and captain of the cross country and track and field team at St. Francis College where she earned a degree in Communication Arts and was assistant sprints coach at Bay Ridge Prep in New York City.

Leah, a film enthusiast, was the lead digital archivist on the Allyson Felix Tribeca Film Festival Documentary She Runs the World. She is interested in the business and hospitality aspects of the equine industry and is looking forward to learning more about the industry.

Asya recently graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Science and Marketing and a minor in real estate. She holds a certification in Digital Marketing Strategy from Harvard Business School and has had external internships with Allied Global Marketing, Degy Entertainment and the City of Boca Raton’s Centennial Marketing Committee. Aysa also served as First Vice President of the National Council of Negro Women FAU Section and is a GEM mentee in the Femme It Forward Mentorship Program.

Since 2022, 1/ST has contributed $150,000 in funding to support the placement of three cohorts of Ed Brown Scholars and Fellows. The Scholars and Fellows gain hands-on industry experience in collaboration with the 1/ST team, including engagement with senior leadership, across diverse operational and administrative functions at 1/ST’s venues in California, Florida and Maryland. Students receive ongoing direction from the Ed Brown Society as they progress toward the goal of permanent professional placements within the industry.

Past 1/ST placed interns include Charles Churchill and Deja Robinson (2022), Zaharia Selman and Shaska Davis (2023), Driade Freitas and Jonathan Seunarine (2024), and Joshua “JC” Berry and Chris Morales (2025).

For more information on the Ed Brown Society, click here.

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